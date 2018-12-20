APC govt has impoverished Nigerians, Buhari must go – PDP New Media Group

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National New Media Group (PDP-NNMG) said it would do everything possible within the stipulated laws to send President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government out of power next year, claiming that millions of Nigerians have become extremely poorer in the last three and half years.

Speaking at the inaugural conference and meeting of the PDP-NNMG at the party secretariat recently in Abuja its Convener, Lere Olayinka noted that Nigerians were fed up with a government of failed promises and yearning for a change come 2019.

“those who told us in 2015 that they will fight corruption have not only succeeded in stealing our collective wealth with impunity, they have impoverished Nigeria and its people. Today, one bag of rice that was N7,000 at this time of 2014 is N22,000, he said.

Olayinka also charged members of the group to work together assiduously, especially in ensuring prompt and coordinated information dissemination to ensure victory for the PDP in the 2019 general elections, particularly the presidential election,

He noted “It is important that we join hands to further restore the confidence of Nigerians that the PDP has reformed itself to meet up with current realities in the country and eliminate poverty inflicted on the people by the clueless APC government of Buhari.”

He explained that, the PDP-NNMG was a coming together of New Media aides of PDP governors, former governors as well as other notable social media influencers in the party

“The group was formed as an additional means of defending our party and its leaders as well as informing the public of activities of PDP-led State governments across the country”, he added

He disclosed that apart from New Media aides of governors and former governors, the group had in its fold Aides of all governorship candidates, disclosing that; structures of the group would be inaugurated in the six geopolitical zones and 36 States of the federation, including Abuja before the first week of January 2019.

Also speaking at the conference, which was attended by over 100 members from across the country, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Richard Ihediwa described the initiative as brilliant and necessary, promising to assist the group to achieve its aims.

Olagbodinyan declared that all necessary machineries would be put in place to “get Nigeria working again,” noting that the social media will be used maximally to keep Nigerians before, during and after the elections.

Participants who spoke at the conference expressed their readiness to continue to deploy their personal resources into promoting the PDP and its Presidential Candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi as well as other candidates of the party across the country.

Apart from over 100 members of the group, others who attended the conference were National Publicity Secretary of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of Nigeria Committee on Media, Comrade Akinloye Oyeniyi, Barrister Tony Ehilebo, Dr. Malik Shabbazz, May Ubeku among others.

