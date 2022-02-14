APC group names governors behind Senator Musa as APC national chair

A group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC- YDSF) has alleged that it has uncovered a plot by Governors Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state to impose Senator Sani Musa as the next national chairman of the party ahead of the February 26 convention.

The Secretary General of the Forum, Mr. Tobias Ogbeh, disclosed this while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Abuja.

He warned that the alleged imposition may lead to imposition of the party.

APC- YDSF noted that the plots perpetrated in the past months by the said governors are geared towards illegally winning public offices at the highest level.

It added that it was for this reason that it was raising the alarm so that Nigerians would know that people with less than sincere interest are on the verge of hijacking the APC and consequently impose a presidential candidate on Nigerians, while using the popularity of the APC to win election and then capture power to the detriment of Nigerians.

The APC stakeholders stressed that Nigerians are all witnesses to how the APC has been plunged into a needless crisis because of the overbearing activities of some governors.

The group also alleged that some governors of the ruling party have hijacked before the party’s national convention before by the way they fixed a February 26, 2022, date for the event, which it said was in flagrant disregard for the preferences expressed by stakeholders.

The group stated: “Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state and their other desperate allies that include serving ministers have perfected plans to ensure that Senator Sani Musa is imposed as APC National Chairman alongside other lackeys that would be named to other positions at the convention.

“Senator Sani Musa would in turn deliver Bagudu as APC presidential flagbearer and Kayode Fayemi as his running mate. They have cooked up what they called “unity list” to package their plot as something positive and desirable for the party and the country when the contrary is the case.

“Sadly, things are now clearer. The governors in question never bothered about what stakeholders thought, wanted, or demanded, because for them the National Convention is a fait accompli.”

The group stressed that the convention envisaged by these political actors was one at which they would merely coerce delegates to rubber stamp the decisions that have been taken.

“At this point it is fair to point out that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami is with them alongside a few unpatriotic ministers that are equally playing overlords in states that are not controlled by the APC,” the group alleged.