APC group commends Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to youth inclusion 





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth High-Level Working Group on Youth inclusion in the 2023 election set up by the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous commitment to youth inclusion.





The group gave the commendation on Tuesday night during their visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.





The delegation was led by its co-chair and Director-General, Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo.





Other members of the group in the delegation were Mrs. Ginika Tor (Commissioner, Federal Character Commission), Wole Aboderin (Special Adviser to the President) and Ibrahim Hamza (Special Adviser to the Hon. Speaker).





The group presented the list of young aspirants who purchased APC expression of interest and nomination forms from Lagos State for different offices ahead of the party’s primary elections to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his consideration.





They also appealed to the Governor to help encourage his colleagues in other APC States to do the same.





Governor Sanwo-Olu in his address said his administration will continue to support youth inclusion in politics and governance, adding that his government in the last three years has done a lot in the area of political appointments, science and technology, tourism, entertainment, jobs opportunities, entrepreneurship, tech start-up and empowerment for youths in Lagos state.



The governor who noted that he was given an opportunity about 20 years ago when he was in his 30s to serve in the cabinet of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2002, encouraged the youths to make good use of the unique opportunities given to them to serve in different positions at the party and government levels.





“On the political side, not only will we create space for youths, we will ensure they are in the room with us because that is the reality. We will provide the opportunity for youths but you too have to work it. You have to make sure that you are not taking anything for granted. The party has given a unique opportunity to youths in the delegate elections,” he said.





APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his continuous commitment to youth inclusion in politics and government.





He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for appointing many youths to serve in his cabinet as commissioners and special advisers and giving youths opportunities to be appointed as non-cabinet special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and heads of government agencies.

