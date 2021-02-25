APC group decries ‘marginalisation’

An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group in the North-central zone, Presidential Support Group (PSG), has decried what it referred to as ‘marginalisation’ in the affairs of the party.

The group stated this in Abuja recently when its officials paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

In a statement in Abuja, the group’s Benue state coordinator, Christie

Mlan, said despite their predicament, they had so far mobilised their old and new members to participate in the on-going re-validation of its members and registration of new members.

According to the statement, the support group which was led by the zonal coordinator, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar, and Christie Mlan, bemoaned “the negligence of the members despite the fact that they worked hard for the party’s victory during the general elections in 2019.

In his response, Senator Akume promised to make the issue of PSC a priority in the zone, adding that he was abreast with PSC’s support and mobilisation drive for the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Senator Akume, however, said the APC-led federal government had lived

up to its promises in ways that were evident in the fight against Boko

Haram.

He said the APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would “finish strongly due to reforms it has carried out to fight corruption in different

the sectors of the governance processes and the renewed security campaigns against banditry, kidnapping and violent conflicts.”