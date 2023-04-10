APC group to Tinubu: Beware of sycophants, saboteurs in Bauchi

A pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state, on the aiges of APC Youth Progressive Movement (AYPM) has urged the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of some sycophants and saboteurs in and outside the party even as he prepares to take over.

The group said some party chieftains in Bauchi, for reasons best known to them, betrayed the party, Tinubu’s trust and the governorship aspiration of Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

In a letter addressed to the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a copy obtained by our correspondent, Monday in Abuja, signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Abdullahi Dauda Little, said the people of Bauchi had looked forward to the return of the APC administration but some leaders through their actions and inactions dashed their hopes through various acts of sabotage.

“They refused to campaign for the party either in secret or in the open, those who you entrusted with party logistics failed to deploy them for mobilization this led to a lot of handicap for our members.

“We will advise sir that you look closely at those who want to come close to you to promote anti-people policies to destroy your administration’s plan for a better Nigeria.

“We also appeal to you to look beyond those who will advise to get you to do things that will only benefit them and increase the suffering of Nigerians.

“We also encourage you to ensure that the party for which you are the undisputed leader, takes actions against all those involved in sabotaging our party during the last elections, to encourage loyal party members to remain loyal to the party at all times.

The letter alleged that some individuals in high places undermined the APC by using all kinds of methods.

“Nigerians almost punished our party for this during the last election but most Nigerians saw through this plan that the policies were targeted at destroying our party’s chances of retaining power but thank God your doggedness together with the support of loyal party members and Nigerians you are president-elect for all Nigerians.”

