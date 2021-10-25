APC guber candidate decries poor state of infrastructure in Anambra capital city

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) on Anambra State November 6 poll, Senator Andy Uba, has decried the deplorable condition of infrastructure across the Awka capital territory.

Uba, who spoke during his campaign tour to Awka in Awka Sorth Local Government Area (LGA), and Ebenebe in Awka North LGA, regretted that the two council areas like others were still unattended to since 1991 the state was created.

“It is sad to note that more than 30 years after the creation of our dear state, our capital city is not reflective of who we are as ndi Anambra. Although we are nationally, and internationally regarded as an educationally advantaged state, with innovative and industrious citizens to boot, the neglect of our capital city of Awka, especially by the outgoing Governor Willy Obiano administration, remains a poor reflection of who we really are.

“Besides the last minute attempt by the APGA government to hoodwink our people with an Airport project, Governor Obiano in seven years did not construct, reconstruct, or rehabilitate any road in the capital city. Yet, Awka by reason of its status as capital of Anambra state, remains our common heritage and so deserves close attention year in, year out.

“But because of the Governor Obiano administration’s refusal to develop Awka Municipal, infrastructure in the state capital has collapsed, leaving residents spending endless manhours on avoidable traffic congestions. As your Governor, I will make Awka a focal point of my administration. And in doing so, we shall develop the satellite communities as a strategic plan to decongest Awka town and make it really liveable,” he stated.

Earlier, the APGA Chairman, Awka North LGA, Hon. Uzoma Mbonu, announced his defection, alongside 10 ward chairmen and other members of their executive, to the APC.