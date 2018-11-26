APC guber candidate in Akwa Ibom will win convincingly- Isong 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Friday Isong Umoren has expressed confidence that Mr. Esima Ekere, the state’s gubernatorial candidate, will defeat Governor Udom Emmanuel in the 2019 elections.

Umoren, who is the campaign coordinator of the gubernatorial candidate in ward 9, Oruk Annay council of the state, made the assurance during a dinner he organised in Uyo at the weekend for selected community leaders and chieftains in the state.

According to him, Esima Ekere and APC loyalists in the state have absolutely nothing to fear about in the 2019 elections.

He said: “The people are convinced that Dr. Esima Ekere, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Obong Uwana), Emmanuel Kotote and Hon. Noah-Noah have no rivals come 2019.”

He added that the governorship election in 2019 would be a smooth ride based on his giant strides in the NDDC.

“As a managing director of the NDDC, he has really worked hard to the timely completion of the headquarters of the commission.

“In the state, road infrastructure, youth empowerment and agricultural programs have been given.

“As our leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who has been regarded as a bulldozer has always sang ‘we the look we the go’,” he pointed out.

Umoren added that since his assumption of office, Mr. Akpabio has taken bold initiatives to reduce unemployment in the Ikot/Ekpene senetorial district.

“Thousands of youths have been trained and equipped to own their businesses in the zone. Unproductive engagement of the younger generation, incident of youths’ restiveness and all forms of economics sabotage and criminal activities have reduced,” he explained.

He further stated that Mr. Akpabio is a leader with tremendous goodwill across the four federal constituencies that make up the senatorial district.

“Obong Uwana and Emmanuel Ukoftte are men of integrity in the Uknanafun-Oruk Anam Federal Constituency.

“Honey Noah-Noah will also emerge victorious in the 2019 elections,” he affirmed.