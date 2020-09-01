APC hails Bello’s victory at S/Court, PDP shocked

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his unanimous affirmation by the Supreme Court as the winner of the Kogi state governorship election held on November 16, 2019.

In a unanimous judgment on Monday, a seven-member panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Mohammed, dismissed for lack of merit the appeals filed by governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), Musa Wada and Natasha Akpoti respectively.

The APC, in a statement signed Monday in Abuja by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, hailed the Supreme Court “for defending the votes and mandate the good people of Kogi state overwhelmingly gave Governor Yahaya Bello to lead them for another four years.

“This victory will definitely buoy Governor Bello to focus on his administration’s commendable effort to ensure peace and guarantee security for the people of the state.

“Kogi state under governor Bello is already one of the frontline states leading the agricultural revolution. We call on all stakeholders holders to support the government in achieving the ongoing developmental initiatives which will improve the fortunes of the state and people.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, expressed shock over the judgment, saying the apex court’s verdict fell short of the expectations of the people.

The party in a statement by it national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said “though it accepts the verdict of the Supreme Court as the apex court in the land, the judgment fell short of the expectations of the majority of the people of Kogi state and Nigerians in general, who collectively looked up to the court to remedy the manifest injustices, manipulations, violence and killings that marred the election.”

PDP also added that “Indeed, the judgment had not inspired hope in our national quest to ensure that our elections are violent-free as well as deter unpatriotic individuals who resort to violence and killing to gain access to power, as heavily witnessed in the Kogi election.”

It said, “however, as a law-abiding party, we call on the people of Kogi state and Nigerians at large, to remain calm, yet undeterred in their quest for the entrenchment of credible electoral process in our country.”

Governor Yahaya Bello for his part said the judgment of the Supreme Court upholding his November 16th, 2019 election for a second term in office as governor was an affirmation of the landmark victory entrusted on him by the people of Kogi state.



Governor Yahaya Bello polled a total of 406,222 votes against his closest rival, the PDP candidate who polled 189,704 votes with a winning margin of 216,518 votes.



In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onogwu Muhammed, Bello said the apex court’s decision upholding his victory is an affirmation of the identical positions on the matter taken by the erudite jurists at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.



The governor praised the panel of 5 Justices led by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammadu, heard the appeals and Hon. Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, who read Monday’s judgment.

Appreciating the court for her uprightness and erudition, the governor thanked the entire citizens of the state for casting their votes for him and joining him to defend the same to the end. He assured them that his administration will continue to do more and more for them in line with his campaign slogan.

Similarly, the Speaker, Kogi state House of Assembly,

Prince Matthew Kolawole described the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Supreme Court as historical and a victory for the entire state.



Kolawole, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbem,i described the victory as a landmark judgment which has once again confirmed the popularity of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, stressing that truly the petitioners lacked merit in their cases.