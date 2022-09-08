APC hails Matawalle for resolving feud among Zamfara members 

The Zamfara state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Danfulani, has commended Governor Bello Matawalle, for initiating peace and reconciliation with stakeholders and aggrieved members in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris, shortly after meeting between the state party executive and Governor Matawalle, which was made available to Blueprint Thursday.

Danfulani said the steps taken by Governor Matawalle is a yardstick in ensuring internal unity of the party and its chances of success come 2023.

He also described the governor’s effort in tackling insecurity issues which have bedeviled the as ensuring the full return of peace in the state which will in turn encourage the electorate participate in the polls in 2023 general elections.

The party chairman thanked the governor for allowing the party its rightful place and working with the leaders as a family.

He also assured of the support of the party to all government programmes and policies through an increased and sustained publicity in order to achieve the set goals.

On his part, Governor Matawalle said he was assured of support to his administration and successes being recorded in the party through convincing approach to the envy of the opposition.

Matawalle remarked that his administration is anchored on the support, cooperation and prayers of the good people of Zamfara and the exceptional leadership style being demonstrated by the APC leaders of the state. He urged them not to relent in this direction.

