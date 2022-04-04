APC has done well in Gombe, Yahaya declares 

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said Gombe state remains a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with increasing numerical strength and remarkable performance of its administration.

The governor emphasised the unity of the party in the state and enjoined members to guard against political jobbers and distractors who are determined to cause disaffection.

Governor Yahaya disclosed this at the distribution of empowerment items facilitated by a member representing Gombe South in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mustapha Usman Hassan, at the APC square.

The governor praised Hon. Mustapha Hassan for empowering the people, in line with the APC manifesto of meeting the social and economic needs and aspirations of the people. He said the true essence of leadership is for leaders to cultivate the habit of empowering the people to improve their livelihood.

A jubilant Governor Yahaya pledged that his administration will continue to accord priority to policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the common man and urged elected officials and political appointees to also strive to impact on the lives of the electorate in whatever way they can.

Speaker Gombe state House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, congratulated Hon. Mustapha Hassan for initiating the scheme which will go a long way to changing the social and economic status of the people.

He said the empowerment scheme would complement Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s effort towards putting the State on the pedestal of sustainable development.

The speaker, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Siddi Buba, observed that the state under Governor Inuwa Yahaya, has witnessed social, economic and infrastructural development with direct links to the yearnings and aspirations of the common man.