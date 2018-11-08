APC has no gov’ship candidate in Bauchi- Stakeholders

…Says governor MA Abubakar hails from Kogi

Two governorship aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi and other concerned indigenes of the state have said that the party does not have a governorship candidate yet, adding that no governorship primaries have yet been conducted.



The aspirants, Captain Bala Jibril and the former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Lame, among other stakeholders, revealed that the incumbent governor actually hails from Kogi state and is therefore not an indigene of Bauchi state.



Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja, Dr. Lame said there was no reason the leadership of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari would recognise Governor Mohammed Abubakar as the party’s governorship candidate.



According to him, no primary election actually held in the state stressing that the report of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also confirmed their position.



While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure to accept the incumbent governor as the APC candidate, the stakeholders alleged that the governor was planning to take some Emirs and about 70 others to Abuja for his purported endorsement.



According to them, as it stands in Bauchi, 90 percent of the indigenes would reject the re-election of the governor in 2019.



While alleging that the governor is not an indigene of Bauchi state, they claimed about N15 billion pension and gratuity of the numerous retirees of the state have not been paid.



He said since the inception of the current administration, “no single project was initiated, completed and commissioned by him throughout the state,” adding that the only project President Buhari commissioned during his visit to the state was what he described as ‘Omolankere.’



“It is despicable that most of the patronages accruing from the state are given to non indigenes especially from Kano and Gombe States and the family members of Governor Abubakar



