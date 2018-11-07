APC has no gov’ship candidate in Bauchi- Stakeholders

…Says governor MA Abubakar hails from Kogi

Two governirship aspirants of the ruling All Prigressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi and other ither concerns indigenes of the state have said that the party does not have a governorship candidate yet, adding that there was no conducted.

The two governorship aspirants are Captain Bala Jibril and the former Minister of Police Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Lame among other stakeholders who revealed that the incumbent governor actually hailed from Kogi state and not an indigene of Bauchi state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Dr. Lame said there was no reason the leadership of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari will recognise governor Mohammed Abubakar as the party’s governorship candidate.

According to him, no primary election held in the state and the report of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also confirm as such.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to soccumb to pressure into accepting the incumbent governor as the APC candidate, the stakeholders alleged that the governor was planning to take some Emirs and about 70 others to Abuja for a purported endorsement of governor Abubakar.

According to them, as it stands in Bauchi, 90% of indigenes will reject reject the re-election of the governor in 2019.

While alleging that the governor is not an indigene of Bauchi state, about N15 billion pension and gratuity of the numerous retirees of the state have not been paid.

Also speaking, Dr. Lame said since inception of the current administration in Bauch state, “no single project was initiated, completed and commissioned by him throughout the state,” adding that the only project President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned during his visit to the state was what he described as ‘Omolankere.’

He said: “It is despicable that most of the patronage accruing from the state are given to non indigenes especially from Kano and Gombe States including exclusively the family members of Governor MA. Abubakar

“We frown at the attempt of the Governor to politicize our revered Emirs. We are therefore calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, to ignore all the antics of Governor MA. Abubakar, as his sole aim of bringing our Emirs is to plead for his second term.

“To the citizens of Bauchi state, we urge you to rise to the occasion by rejecting Governor M.A. Abubakar in the 2019 election for non performance, arrogance and plundering the wealth of the state.”

