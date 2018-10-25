APC home of confusion, Ita Giwa laments, dumps party

Senator Florence Ita Giwa last evening announced her return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regretting abandoning her original home for a confused All Progressives Congress (APC).

The one-time Senate Deputy Minority Leader in a statement lamented that in her over three decades in politics, she had never seen the kind of confusion she met in the APC.

Resigning her membership of the APC, Giwa said, the party in spite of having a forthright President Muhammadu Buhari, and an intelligent Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajio, its recent activities are nothing but complete confusion.

“I cannot understand why out of sheer negligence party will not be able to present candidates for elections in several key states nationwide.

“I cannot understand how any party will have in its ranks popular and trusted leaders, who can muster tremendous goodwill for the party and yet treats them with disdain”.

She alleged that the party is factionalised; beginning from the ward to the national level, stressing that this demonstrates how incapable it is to organise itself and get ready to win an election.

Accordingly, she said she would prefer to swim or sink with her original home, the PDP adding in the present state it would impossible for the APC to defeat the PDP in any fairly organised and credible election.

“The experience of the supposed recent direct primaries was also a taste of sour experience where factional interests simply allocated figures and manipulated same as votes after shutting out other aspirants in the race”

Fondly called Mama Bakassi, the Senator called on her supporters to join her as she returns to the PDP and ensure victory for the party at all levels.

