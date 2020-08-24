APC Imo north: Ibezim calls for rancour free primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial aspirant for Imo North zone, Sir Frank Ibezim, has called for a rancour-free primaries in order to present a united front for the October 31 scheduled senate bye election.

Ibezim spoke at the party’s National Secretariat while submitting the nomination for the party’s primaries slated September 3, 2020.

Responding to the outcome of the move by Imo APC stakeholders to reach consensus, Ibezim confirmed that he emerged with the highest votes from a process which allowed each aspirant to vote twice for the most preferred, and the best alternative amongst themselves.

While thanking fellow aspirants who choose him as the best alternative candidate to fly the party’s flag, he decried apparent breakdown of the harmonisation arrangement after 13 of the aspirants had agreed to abide by the decision of the screening committee.

Ibezim called for unity amongst the contestants and emphasised the need for the party to conduct a free and fair primaries while providing a level playing field for all.

He enjoined fellow aspirants to abide by the conduct of peaceful campaigns devoid of rancour and violence.

According to the Senatorial hopeful, “We owe it to the Okigwe people to remember that we are brothers and sisters all dedicated to working for the overall good of Okigwe zone, and ensuring that our people enjoy the dividends of democracy through effective representation.

“That our people have missed out on this for sometime now especially following the painful death of our beloved Senator Ben Uwajumogu cannot be over-emphasised.”