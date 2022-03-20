APC in disarray, jettisons reconciliation in Gombe, Goje laments



Senator Danjuma Gojë has expressed concern that efforts to reconcile the warring camps in Gombe state All Progressives Congress (APC) have been jettisoned.

Goje, in a statement made available to Blueprint Sunday by his media office signed by Ahmed Isa, said the situation was threatening the outing of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The National Reconciliation Committee of APC chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had on the order of the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, hosted governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the leader of the party in the state, Senator Danjuma Goje to a meeting on January 5, 2022.

At the meeting held at the residence of Senator Adamu in Abuja, it was agreed that the warring camps should bury their differences and the congresses conducted at wards, local government and state levels be looked into with a view of addressing the lop-sidedness in the exercise.

In attendance at the meeting included; the chairman of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Senator Kashim Shettima, former governors and senators.

The Goje’s statement, however, expressed shock that over three months after the meeting, no further moves to advance the peace efforts, contrary to the resolutions reached during the peace parley.

“As loyal and peace-loving party stalwarts of the party that contributed immensely to laying the foundation, building it, and leading it to victory in 2019, we want to state that jettisoning of the idea initiated to cement the cracks in the party will lead APC to nowhere but defeat come 2023.

“If this happens, no one should blame our leader and father, Senator Goje, who despite the ill-treatment meted out on him by those he brought to power, embraced the peace moves in line with Islamic Injunctions.

“Let no one be deceived, as it is, our beloved party is in disarray in Gombe State and this must be addressed for us to be able to maintain our leading role in the state. The party is grumbling and this explains the gale of defection and resignation being witnessed daily.”