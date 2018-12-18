APC inaugurates campaign c’ttee for Bindow

Adamawa Central Campaign Office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated various committees that would work for the re- election of Governor

Bindow Jibrilla and President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general elections in the zone.

Speaking at the inauguration, the chairman of the campaign office in the zone, Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapha, said the zonal campaign offices in the 3 senatorial districts of the state were established to fast-track the re- election of both candidates.

According to him, the work of the committees is to embark upon house-to-house campaign aimed at convincing the people on the need to re – elect the governor and Mr. President and other candidates of the party in the zone.

Mustapha, who is the state Commissioner for Local Governments, explained that Governor Bindow and President Buhari have fulfilled their promises to the people of the state and Nigerians going by their numerous achievements, and therefore deserve to be re-elected for their second terms in 2019.

Meanwhile, Governor Bindow has called on the people of the state to support the re- election bid of President Buhari particularly for stabilizing security in the North East and establishing many projects.

He assured the people of the state and the zone of more dividends of democracy if re- elected for the second.

Bindow assured civil servants especially local government staff, health workers and primaries schools teachers in the state who are still being owed backlog of salary arrears, that they would be paid before Christmas.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.