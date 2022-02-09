APC inaugurates new officials, promises to reclaim Benue

Then All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state Tuesday inaugurated the state officials to run activities of the party for the next four years.

The party also promised to reclaim Benue from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which they said had performed abysmally.

The new officials led by Comrade Austin Agada were elected on 16 October,2021, at the APC state elective congress to run activities of the party, following the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer chairman, Comrade Ab.

The embattled chairman Comrade Agada who was eventually sworn-in at Abuja, by the national officials after series of petitions against him by his opponent, Barr Oga Matthew Omale Omale, performed the swearing-in ceremony of other Benue state party officials.

Speaking at the occasion after the ceremony, the chairman Comrade Agada, commended the leader of the party Senator George Akume for ensuring that the APC in Benue remained strong and united.

He promised to rebuild the party and reclaim their mandate in 2023 elections.

“We thank God today for the gift of life and inauguration of the state executive to run the party for four years.

“We also commend the leader of our party Senator George Akume for ensuring that the APC in Benue remained strong.

“We are not the best but our election was made possible by God and stakeholders who had stood behind us to attain this position.

“My team and I will leverage on past achievement of the party to ensure its successes.”