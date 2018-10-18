APC inaugurates North-East exco

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the North East zonal executives committee elected during the recently held national convention of the party.

Those inaugurated include: Kashim Mustapha Haruna, zonal legal adviser, Amina Manga, zonal woman leader, Ilya Hamed, zonal publicity secretary and Mohammed Abba, leader of the special persons.

Comrade Mustapha Salihu, APC national vice chairman who performed the inauguration at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, explained that the ritual was coming months after the election of the zonal officers because the zonal chairmen who are to inaugurate them were saddled with series of activities such as the Ekiti governorship election, Ondo primary and governorship election and the nationwide primaries shortly after the convention.

Comrade Salihu charge the newly inaugurated zonal officers to hit the ground running and work hard to secure victory for APC in the North East geopolitical zone at the 2019 general elections.

He said he was confident that the officers were people of proven integrity with the political clout to deliver the entire North-East to APC.

He sued for cordial working relationship with party leaders in the zone.

“It is my pleasure to inaugurate these gentlemen and I hope we will have a very cordial working relationship.

I wish them the best of luck in their duties and I hope they will discharge their duties without fear and favour.

They will abide by the truth with the fear of God.

“The reason why we are inaugurating them now is that they are not amongst the elected members inaugurated by the national chairman.

Other members of the national executive and their deputies were inaugurated.

After the inauguration, it is our duty as zonal chairmen to go back and inaugurate our zonal executives.

“Like a child born during the war, immediately after the convention, we started the Ekiti election after which we jumped into Osun primaries after which we go into the primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2019 general elections.

So, this did not give us time to go back to zones and inaugurate our zonal officers.

“Now that the campaign is about to start, we need them more than ever.

Other people have started work but I feel it is paramount for me to follow the due process of the constitution and that is why I invited them before a notary public and they are now being inaugurated”, the APC north east chairman stated.

Responding on behalf his colleagues, zonal leader of the special/ physically challenged said with their formal inauguration, they were empowered and spurred to work for the success of the party in North East.

Abba while expressing appreciation to APC National Leadership said “we feel optimistic that we are being inaugurated.

Inauguration is one of the cardinal conditions of the constitution of the APC”.

“If you are not inaugurated, there is no way you can effectively function, but with this inauguration, it will give you the chance to perform.

Now, we are going into election and we are going to perform creditably after the inauguration by the grace of God”, he stated.

Opinon

No to female wrestling, boxing, football, by Victoria Ngozi Ikeano

My female colleagues or fellow women may say I am pulling the carpet from under their feet by not recognising the ‘glory’ and ‘prestige’ female football et al has brought to womenfolk and the country at large.

They will point to the international laurels our female footballers had garnered.

I guess that is what emboldened our football administrators to take female football a notch higher by instituting a female premier league.

And the International Olympic Committee had also introduced female wrestling, female boxing and female weightlifting to its games for which our Nigerian girls now compete too.

But I say with all the energy I can muster that they should be disbanded.

I shall not tire of opposing them with the last drop of my pen, last tap of my keyboard.

Women of all ages should desist from such coarse activities as football, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, which are harmful to their bodies and soul.

It is not true that what a man can do a woman can also do, much more, do better.

No.

The physical build of both sexes are distinct and this determines the activities they are cut out for by nature.

Men with their muscular structure are made for rough kind of activities and women for feminine, finer activities.

In the wordings themselves, we find the right conception.

For example, for men we link the word muscular, meaning conjure in our minds? ‘Gra gra’, ‘gbam gbam’ kind of things; while the word feminine light up in our minds’ eyes, something soft, finesse, finer.

This does not mean that women are the weaker sex as is generally believed.

Indeed, women are stronger than men inwardly.

Womanhood is nearer to the source of all power from On High.

In fact, that power which the Almighty in His infinite wisdom and mercy allows to stream down for the maintenance of creation and which we use at the very infinitesimal level for our everyday activities.

In the structure of creation women are supposed to be dispensers but alas women have failed in their sacred duty through corruption of soul.

Women bear the greater responsibility for the turmoil in our world today for they primarily determine the quality of their off-springs.

Indeed, the destiny of any nation rests with its womenfolk …this is a topic for another day which one may be permitted to dwell upon when the opportunity presents itself.

Now, both male and female are one species, the splitting having occurred as we journeyed down; the male is the positive and female negative, this gives rise to the equal armed vertical and horizontal beam representation.

The two complement each other in their activity, which are, men in their positive (coarse) activity and women in negative (finer) kind of activities.

Now like I stated the kind of activity both sexes are to engage in have been ordained by nature and each has been equipped naturally through its make-up to excel in those kinds of activity.

It is, therefore, a fallacy to say that what a man can do a woman can do and vice versa.

None can perform the other’s role as well as the other.

Should a man or a woman defy natural order and engage in activities reserved for the other, it will result in caricatures, distortions.

Sports experts will affirm that female football, female wrestling, female boxing is not as “interesting” as those of men and women cannot carry as much weight as men.

Should you yourself watch it, you will notice the huge difference arising from fact that women are not cut out for such activities.

The knowing one will see something more, deeper.

Watching in the midst of others, you will hear such unpremeditated comments as, “see how she played, headed that ball, box like a man; she is playing, fighting like a man”.

You will further hear remarks in our local pidgin like, “she get power like man”.

This is by no means a complement for the lady at whom they are directed.

It shows that everybody senses and knows deep down in their hearts that this is not a woman’s field.

Now, those females involved in these sports as a profession are tending towards masculinity.

Overtime they develop male features and in a next incarnation they become what are called distorted souls.

That is, their physique is male but their soul is feminine (its fundamental core from the very beginning).

This results in several social problems, including sexual pervasions, one aspect of which is termed lesbianism.

There are other consequences which shall not be discussed here because this is an article, not a scholarly treatise.

What is said of females also applies to males.

Men who partake in feminine (negative) activities as a life-long profession also at a later incarnation on earth become distorted souls with its concomitant problems.

Distorted souls are neither here nor there.

They are neither genuine women nor genuine men and they end up not finding true happiness (I do not mean contentment which money can buy, but inner peace).

You will also notice that some female footballers, female boxers, female weightlifters and their ilk that are enmeshed in masculine activities have some male characteristics.

Thus, we also get remarks as “look at her, she looks like a man”.

This is another level of one that is tending towards becoming a distorted soul.

The distortion is a long process – overtime women that suffuse themselves in predominantly positive (coarse) activities first manifest male characteristics while still retaining their female physique and then at their next incarnation on earth, they are born as men with male physique but their soul (core) remains fundamentally female, feminine.

The two do not match.

And therein lays the distortion.

Such distortions whether it be a distorted female soul or distorted male soul has adverse consequences for the person concerned as well as his/her environment.

For women though, the consequences are more farreaching for we thereby trample underfoot a gift which the Creator bestowed on us as bearers of Light.

What shall it profit a female footballer, female boxer, female wrestler, and female weightlifter to gain the whole world and lose her soul? I call on our womenfolk at all levels to use everything at their disposal to stop these girls, present and future, from treading this path.

It leads to perdition.

Let it not be said that we watched idly while our male decision-makers lead us sheepishly to the altar of damnation.

Ikeano writes from Lafia, Nasarawa state

Kwara APC guber candidate denies link with Saraki

By Chamba Simeh Abuja The Kwara state APC governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, has denied saying that working with or for Saraki amounted to “sabotaging my own effort to liberate Kwara.” In a statement he issued in Ilorin, the APC candidate pointed out that coming from one of the most popular families in Ilorin and Kwara stateas well as the founder of First Fuels, a highly successful company inthe oil sector since the 80s, he had no inclination towards associating with Bukola Saraki.

Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazak also recalled that his elder brother Alhaji Alimi AbdulRazaq brought PDP to Kwara state in 1999 and ran on its platform against the Sarakibacked Mohammed Lawal while he (Abdulrahman) ran on President Muhammadu Buhari’s party, CPC, in 2011 against defunct ACN candidate, Mohammed Dele Belgore, and Saraki’s stalwart AbdulFatah Ahmed before joining PDP in 2014 to contest for Kwara Central Senatorial Seat against Bukola Saraki of APC.

He explained that his friends and associates had advised him to focuson his business, continue to care for our people but shun Kwara politics which he accepted until mid2014 when, on a visit to his family home in Ilorin he was saddened by the lack of development as nothing had changed in several decades and there was no hope of improvement unlike the scenario in other parts of West Africa where he has businesses.

Alhaji AbdulRahman disclosed that this episode engaged his thought towards realizing that only selfless leadership in Kwara state could deliver the desired transformation through progressive development.

This motivated him to launch the Irapada Kwara and Kwara Emancipation Movement in mid2014 prior to initially leaning towards President Buhari’s Change Agenda in the APC.

