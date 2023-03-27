APC integrity group supports Sani Musa for Senate president

The APC National Integrity Movement, a network organisation that serves as a platform for all APC members to have a sense of belonging and work together towards the success of the party has demanded for the zoning of the Senate President to the North central region while declaring support for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa of Niger state as suitable for the position.

The group stated this Monday at a press briefing by its state coordinator, Alhaji Abdulkareem Salisu in Minna

“On this note we demand and express our support for Senator Musa (313) to become the next Senate president as no other Senator has matched his track record in terms of sponsoring bills, constituency and human capital development,” the group argued.

The integrity group described Senator Musa representing Niger East Senatorial district at the National Assembly as a dynamic leader with a wealth of experience in business, technology, and public service.

The group said, “As a performing senator, he has a record of accomplishment that speaks for itself. He has introduced and passed significant legislation on issues ranging from healthcare, education and infrastructural development.”

