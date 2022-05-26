APC: It’s a pay back time for Fayemi’s love, Oyetola rallies delegates in Osun, Oyo

Ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Sunday, May 30th in Abuja, Governor of state of Osun Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has declared support for the aspiration of his counterpart in Ekiti and a leading presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, saying “it’s a pay back time.”

Oyetola publicly declared that Fayemi’s capacity and competence as one of the best sons of Oodua js obvious to all.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja by the spokesman of Dr. Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, said governor Oyetola made the remarks when Feyemi visited Osun and Oyo states Wednesday to address party leaders and delegates for their support.

According to Oyetola who described Governor Fayemi as “a great bridge builder, team leader, consensus manager and one of the best sons of Oodua,” the Nigeria Governors Forum Chairman has led the forum to the satisfaction of all.

Oyetola said: “He (Fayemi) takes everyone’s problem as his own, this is why in four years we have always spoken with one voice. We pray for you because we believe in your leadership capacity and when the time comes, we pray we’ll be able to pay back the love and kindness you have shown us.”

In his response, Fayemi appealed to the delegates and party faithfuls not to create enemies for aspirants where none exist because “this struggle is about service and not about self. The biggest thing is for APC to win and South-west to clinch the ticket.”

Addressing delegates and party leaders in Ibadan Oyo state, Fayemi promised the Ibadan Mega City Project and aid the efforts of the state government in turning the vast fertile landscape into an agricultural gold mine that would make the state the nation’s food basket.

Fayemi who asked the state delegates to queue behind him based on his rich educational pedigree, integrity, capacity and competence reminded the delegates that he’s the only aspirant on the APC platform who is an Indegene of the state.

“You may shocked by my claim of indigeneship, but that is the truth. My father lived the greater percentage of his life here in Ibadan. I was born at Adeoyo General Hospital here in Ibadan , I grew up around Iso-part, I did my primary school at ICC Primary School at E9, I have a family compound here and I have my own house here in town too.

“My parents may have been of Ekiti extraction, but I’ve every right to contest in Ibadan haven been born here and lived majority of my adult life in Ibadan, I can confidently say, I’m a son of the soil and the only Ibadan son in the presidential race “he added

Continuing, Fayemi said “with my knowledge of Ibadan and Oyo State in general, I’ve a duty to contribute significantly to its development if elected. I’ll bring my God endowed knowledge and capacity to bear in the onerous task of making Nigeria one of the safest places to live in Africa.”

