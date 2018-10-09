APC lawmakers, pro-Saraki/ Dogara group resume hostilities

After eleven weeks of long recess, palpable tension grips the National Assembly today as both chambers resume plenary amidst plot by federal lawmakers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to effect change of leadership.

As it is presently, the leadership of both chambers is being occupied by the duo of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who had both defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at different times, on account of irreconcilable discrepancies with the APC.

While the two presiding officers in the Senate- Senator Saraki and his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu belong to the PDP with just 48 senators out of 109, Dogara, the number one presiding officer in the House of Representatives, has an APC lawmaker, Lasun Yussuf as Deputy in a House with about 196 APC members out of the available 360 seats.

In particular, Saraki has come under tremendous pressure from the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and other party chieftains to relinquish his position or face impeachment by all means.

But the former governor is insisting that he would stay put as Senate President as long as 2/3 of its membership (73 senators), are not against him.

Minority won’t rule over majority -Lawan But few days to today’s resumption, precisely on Saturday in Abuja, Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, declared that minority will not be allowed to rule over the majority at both chambers of the National Assembly on resumption today.

He said: “I want Nigerians to know that the number of senators of APC in the Senate remains the largest.

I want to call the attention of everyone here to the fact that democracy, as defined by people, remains government of the majority, where minority will always have their say.

“Those who cannot remember that there was a time in this country when nine was greater than 16, I want to remind them that we have come to that point again.

“Now, we have our chamber dominated and occupied by minority leaders.

They remain minority leaders occupying our positions.

Those who refuse to follow the part of honour and integrity by exiting; we will send them out with ignominy.

“I want to assure everyone here that 2019 is going to be a walkover for Mr.

President, by the grace of God.

It will see APC winning more than 24 states.

“We will have a National Assembly where vast majority of senators will be from the APC and in the House of Representatives.

“We want to have a National Assembly that will, at all times, work with Mr.

President, day and night, to deliver to Nigerians what we have lost over the years.

The leadership of the National Assembly has shown to us that they are not prepared to be loyal to this administration.

“On Tuesday (today), we will be going back to the National Assembly when our recess is over.

We intend to force through a lot of things and pass that budget for INEC and the security agencies for the 2019 election.

“If we cannot convince them, we intend to force through the foreign plan for this administration.

Some people have taken our mandate and ran away with it.

We intend to fight, defend and promote the interest of this party at all cost.” Omo-Agege too threatens Speaking in similar vein, another APC lawmaker, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said Saraki should be ready to vacate the seat as Nigeria’s Senate President.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta State Central Senatorial District, said Saraki, would have no business remaining as Senate President because he defected to the minority party- PDP.

“Our demand has not changed.

In fact, that demand has been accentuated by the directive of the APC national leadership.

“We have all been enjoined as APC senators at a slightest opportunity to remove Saraki, and once we are provided with that slightest opportunity, we will remove him and he knows that,” he said.

“Absolutely, he knows he cannot be; we are not shying away from that.

Our position has always been consistent.

This is not new neither is it news.

We have made that clear, very clearly in the past.

“Therefore, the position of Ovie OmoAgege has the position of APC as a party,” the lawmaker further stated.

Asked whether members aggrieved over outcome of the primaries at various states might affect their plan, the senator said.

“Well, that is something that we will need to address when we return on Tuesday.

“We will take an audit of where we are in terms of the numbers, in terms of those who are happy and those who are not happy.

“But you should understand one thing, just as you have people who are disgruntled in APC; you also have others who are disgruntled in PDP.” Also asked if the aggrieved group had the number to remove Saraki, OmoAgege said, “of course, we have always had the number.

We have the number.

I mean once the environment is conducive; that is, once we have the number, we take him out, as simple as that.” APC lawmakers warned But in her reaction, the new Minority Leader of the Senate , Abiodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) , warned the APC lawmakers not to try what he cannot deliver to his masters, as leadership of the Senate is not by party affiliation but by mandate given by senators .

Olujimi, who spoke to Blueprint via the telephone, said : “The Senate leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan should not cause tension and problem in the Senate.

He should not promise the All Progressives Congress, APC what he cannot deliver.

Nigerians should hold him responsible if the Senate is unable to sit because the leadership of the Senate is not by party affiliation, it is through an election among all the Senators.

” Lawan should be reminded that the election of the present Presiding officers of the Senate was done even when he was not present.

He should be reminded that responsible Senators who attended the inauguration of the Senate as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, elected the Presiding officers and that Ahmad Lawan as the Senate leader should be conversant with the procedure for the removal of presiding officers.

And for the avoidance of doubt, the Senate is solidly behind the presiding officers, and we will resist any attempt that will upset the calm situation in the Senate.

“The Senate leader should please note that we are returning to handle all outstanding issues and he should be held responsible if we are not able to accomplish them.

We ask him as one of the Principal officers of the Senate to refrain from beating drums of war that will do no one any good.

“We have resolved as Senators of the Federal Republic to face our duties squarely and pray that no one distracts us.

The unity of the Senate is more important than anybody’s inordinate ambition.” Also, a ranking senator from the South-east who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Nigerians should wait for tomorrow (today) to come and see whether such threat has any weight in it “.

The APC senators are presently 56 in the Senate, the PDP 48, SDP 2, ADC 2 and APGA 1, totalling 109 altogether.

However, the number of senators being controlled by the various parties may change today with possible defection of some of them from where they are now, to another party.

Court’s summon on defectors Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday gave a 30-day ultimatum to Senate President Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, a former Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and 52 others, to explain why they would not lose their seats at the National Assembly in accordance with Section 68 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution.

The court, which gave the order following a suit by an advocacy group; the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), asked them to explain why they shouldn’t lose their seats after defecting to other political parties.

In an earlier order on September 14, the court directed Saraki and other defendants to make appearance before it on or before October 12 on why they would not lose their seats at the National Assembly.

LEDAP, through its lawyer, Mr. Chino Edmund Obiagwu, had asked the court to declare Saraki and others’ seats vacant in accordance with Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution.

Obiagwu argued that Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio and 52 others had no business at the National Assembly on the grounds that the political parties which sponsored them into the federal legislature had been abandoned by them contrary to Section 68 of the Constitution.

Besides, LEDAP and Obiagwu asked the court to grant an order of mandamus compelling Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu and Dogara to declare their seats and that of 52 others vacant with a view to allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission conduct bye-elections into the vacant seats.

Among others, they sought for the following reliefs: “A declaration that by virtue of Section 68 (I) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), any member of the National Assembly who resigns from the political party that sponsored his election into the National Assembly, before the expiration of the term for which he was elected, automatically loses his seat in the Assembly, unless saved by the exception under that section.

“A declaration that the 1st to 52nd defendant s are no longer members of the National Assembly and as such are no longer entitled to receive remunerations due to a member of the National Assembly and that any or such remunerations received by the 1st to 52nd defendants after the date of defection must be refunded to the Federal Government.

“A declaration that by virtue of the provisions of Section 57 of the Constitution and Section 8 (2) (d) of the Legislative Houses (Powers And Privileges) Act 2018, it is unconstitutional and a punishable offence for the1st to 52nd defendants to continue sitting as Senators and Honourable members of the National Assembly after defecting from the parties that sponsored their elections into the National Assembly.

“A declaration that effective from the date of defection, any debate or motion before the National Assembly that any of the 151 to 52nd defendants participates in or votes on, is null and void.

“An order of mandamus, compelling the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to declare the seats of 1st to 52nd defendants in their respective chambers vacant.

“An order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections in the federal constituencies and senatorial zones of the defendants within the time frame allowed under the Electoral Act.” Specifically, they asked the court to determine whether by virtue of Section 68 (I) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), any member of the National Assembly who defected from the party that sponsored his election into the National Assembly, before the expiration of the term for which he was elected would not automatically lose his seat in the Assembly, unless saved by the exception under that section? They further asked the court that whether by virtue of section 68(2) of the Constitution, the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives are not bound by duty to declare the seats of the 1st to 52nd defendant s in the Senate and the House of Representatives as the case may be, vacant.

They said: “Whether by virtue of the provisions of Section 57 of the Constitution, it is not an offence for the 1st to 52nd defendants to continue sitting and voting in the National Assembly, after resigning from the party that sponsored their elections into the National Assembly? “Whether the Independent National Electoral Commission is under a legal obligation to conduct bye-elections in the senatorial zones and the federal constituencies of the defendants as the case may be, within the time frame provided under the electoral Act?” The group, had on 14th September, 2018, approached the court to declare Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio’s seats vacant for defecting to other political parties.

The defendants also include; Senators Dino Melaye, Barnabas Gemade, Rabiu Kankwaso, Lanre Tejuoso, Shaaba Lafiagi, Abdulazeez Nyako, Monsurat Sunmonu, Usman Nafada, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Ibrahim Danbaba, Ubale Shittu, lsah Misau, Suleiman Azif, Rafiu Ibrahim, Fatima Raji Rasaki and 44 others.

