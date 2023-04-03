APC leader charges youth to cooperate with Tinubu’s administration 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national Youth leader, Dayo Israel has organised an Iftar (Ramadan break at dust) for over 1000 Nigerian youth to mark the 71st birthday of the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He charged the youth to cooperate with Tinubu’s administration, saying they should see the administration as theirs.

The youth drawn from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were told to feel free to suggest ideas to the incoming administration on how to run the country better, saying Tinubu’s administration will give them sense of belonging.

The event was attended by deputy governors, Senators, members of the House of Representatives, youth political stakeholders, captains of industries and members federal parastatals among others.

Welcoming the large crowd and youth stakeholders to the gathering, Israel, said the event was put together to further stamp the presidential victory pronouncement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as announced by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu.

“As our father marks 71st birthday we wish him sound health, long life and victory at all times.”

He also sought God’s face for Asiwaju Tinubu’s administration, and prayed for sound health and prosperity for the coming administration.

Present at the event were Senator Ita Enang, Mr JackRich Tein, Sadiq Fakai, Dauda Adamu and Barrister Ismeel Ahmed, a former National Youth leader of APC.

Others present were Ameer Shettima Son of the Vice President-Elect, Jamaldeen Kabir, Deputy National Youth Leader, 27 States APC state youth leaders, Hon. Ginika Tor, Zara Onyinye, Bukkie Okamgbe, Segun Dada among others.

