APC leaders reject congress in Delta

The Delta All Progressive Congress (APC) Leaders’ Council have rejected the state congress conducted last Saturday which produced Omeni Sobotie as chairman.

The Council led by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, also reiterated its stance for the cancellation of the congresses from the ward to the state levels in the state.

The council described the congresses as null and void.

The leaders made their position known in a statement signed by 19 chieftains of the party in the state.

Among the signatories are Festus Keyamo; Alex Ideh, co-chairman of the council; Cairo Ojougboh, secretary of the council; Great Ovedje Ogboru, 2019 APC governorship candidate; Victor Ochei, Executive Director at NIMASA; and Mrs. Mariam Ali.

Also on the list of signatories were Elvis Ayomanor, acting state chairman, Chidi Okonji, state secretary; A. S. Mene, state organising secretary; Felix Okpako, state publicity secretary; Christopher Agali, state youth leader among others.

The council resolved to stand on its initial position for a consensus list from the ward to the state level “as directed by the leadership of the party and put together by the leaders and stakeholders of the party from across all tendencies and factions within the party here in Delta state.