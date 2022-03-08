APC leadership: Confusion as Sani-Bello takes over, Buni’s fate uncertain

There was a reign of confusion in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday over who heads the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) between Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Niger counterpart, Abubakar Sani-Bello.

Sani-Bello is one of the two governors on the committee.

While he represents the North-central, his Osun counterpart, Isiaka Oyetola represents the South-west interest on the committee.

While Governor Buni, who has been on the saddle for about 20 months is currently outside the country for a medical treatment, the Niger state governor said he had the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the party in acting capacity.

However, National Secretary of the party’s CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement Monday in Abuja, declared no change in party leadership.

Bello announces takeover

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with other members of the CECPC Monday in Abuja, Governor Sani-Bello confirmed his position as the acting chairman of the party’s CECPC.

At the meeting were the women representative in the CECPC, Stella Okotete, the youth leader, Ismail Ahmed, Mr David Lyon, Professor Tahir Mamman, Senator Ali Abba, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf and Akpanudoedehe.

And as a further confirmation of his new status as acting chairman, Governor Bello inaugurated and conducted the swearing-in of party state chairmen elected 2021.

He also received the report of the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak-led 8-man zoning committee to be adopted for the forthcoming national convention.

Bello said he had been acting for a while in the absence of the caretaker committee chairman, Governor Buni since travelling out.

…Inaugurates state party chairs, receives zoning report

Asked what transpired at the closed-door meeting, Bello said: “There are some activities that happened here today as part of activities going forward to our convention. We just received the report of the zoning committee headed by the governor of Kwara State and the Deputy Senate President.

“The state chairmen took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for Convention.”

Asked in what capacity did he preside over the meeting, the Niger governor said: “I have been acting for a while since the chairman travelled.”

Sani-Bello also said he would be coming to the party secretariat “almost every day” now to carry out his duties as the new party helmsman.

The acting chairman who left the party secretariat after the swearing-in ceremony of the state chairmen, had to return to receive the report of the Abdulrazak’s zoning committee.

The brief ceremony had in attendance governors of Lagos state – Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun-Dapo Abiodun; Imo-Hope Uzodinma; Kogi-Yahaya Bello; Borno-Babagana Zulum and Gombe-Inuwa Yahaya as well as the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

Commenting on the presence of some governors at the national secretariat, Sani-Bello said: “Most of my colleagues are here to support me to receive the report. You know the zoning committee report is a very important one and all the governors are here to support me.”

On the status and position of Buni in the scheme of things in the caretaker committee, Sani- Bello said: “I am not aware of his position at this moment. I know he has travelled.”

No change in leadership – Akpanudoedehe

Earlier in a statement, Senator Akpanudoedehe described the report in a section of the media that Governor Sani-Bello had taken over the party leadership as fake news.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.”

But another top party source believed to be close to Governor Buni said the seeming takeover was occasioned by Buni’s decision to hand over the party leadership to the secretary while travelling even when there are two governors on the committee.

“Well, to the best of my knowledge, Governor Buni handed over to the CECPC Secretary while he was travelling out of the country. Did you hear him (Bello) say he was in acting capacity? I think the problem here is that the angst came about because Governor Buni handed over the rein of the party leadership to the secretary which didn’t go down well with some people who saw it as an act of disrespect when there are two governors there as members.”

“And even at that, one may want to ask: on whose directive did Governor Bello step in as acting chairman? Well, in the next two or three days, the coast will be clear,” said the source who consistently pleaded anonymity.

Buni, scribe to resign?

Blueprint, however, learnt that Governor Buni and the CECPC secretary may resign today (Tuesday) from the APC National Caretaker Committee, leaving behind other members.

A senior member of the party told this newspaper that the president had actually ordered that Governor Buni and Senator Akpanudoedehe step aside while Governor Sani-Bello and someone else among other members emerge as chairman and secretary respectively.

The source said: “With all that is playing out now, Governor Buni and the CECPC Secretary might have been pressured and they might tender their resignation on Tuesday.”

Badaru on Adamu

In a related development, Jigawa state Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar has denied reports that President Buhari endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of the national chairman of the APC.

Governor Badaru made the clarification while fielding questions on the BBC Hausa Service, monitored in Abuja Monday.

When asked to comment on the meeting held between the APC governors and President Buhari, the Jigawa governor confirmed that the meeting held but that Buhari did not endorse any particular candidate at the meeting.

Responding to the reporter’s inquiry, Badaru said: “Buhari did not endorse Senator Abdullahi Adamu. He only expressed his desire for the party to agree on a consensus candidate and that the North-central should produce the national chairman.”

He also dismissed the insinuations that agitations for the position of the national chairman may have divided the APC, saying the governors of the APC were united and would work together to actualise Buhari’s vision for the party.

“We are not divided. We are awaiting directives from our leader, President Buhari and whatever direction he gives us, we will follow accordingly,” he stated.

Governor Badaru further denied allegations that himself, governors of Kebbi and Kaduna states were bent on causing problems for the party ahead of the March 26 national convention.