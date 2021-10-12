APC-led FG siphoning borrowed funds – Ortom

.



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue Tuesday accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of borrowing and siphoning funds meant for life changing projects in the country.



Speaking in Vandeikya, when he received members of APC into the PDP, the governor said the massive embezzlement perpetrated by people working for the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration had placed Nigeria on a life support.



He lamented that nothing good was working in the country, adding that poverty was starring on the faces of many Nigerians.



“Many Nigerians cannot afford three square meals a day not to talk of quality meals, this is sad.



“If I am to rate the APC led federal government, I will score them at most 28 per cent. The party has not performed above 28 per cent so far.



“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only political party that has the capacity of taking Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“I, therefore, commend the defectors for abandoning the party for the PDP,” he said.



The Senator representing Benue North East, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, encouraged politicians to work together and jettison divisive tendencies.

“Divisive tendencies have done a lot of harm to us as a people.



“As such, the country is leaving us behind. We need to move on as a people by putting behind us primordial sentiments in order to forge a common front,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Senator representing the Benue South Senatorial District, Sen. Abba Moro, assured the defectors that they would lose nothing as they joined PDP, adding that in APC, they lost everything.



Also, the state PDP chairman, Mr. John Ngbede, commended them for defecting to the PDP, stating that the decision they took was a wise one and they would not regret because they would be treated on same basis with the old members.



Responding on behalf of the defectors, Joseph Kyaagba, said they would not continue to support a party that was doing virtually nothing when their people were killed on daily basis by Fulani herdsmen. He added that this was why many decided to defect to PDP.

