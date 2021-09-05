APC LG congress peaceful -Gov Yahaya

The All Progressives Congress Saturday conducted her local government congresses through consensus in Gombe state.

Speaking during the exercise, chairman of the Congress from the National Headquarters of the APC, Dr Danjuma Dabo, said the exercise commenced with the inauguration of ward executives who were elected before and subsequent affirmation of the LG executives.

He said the exercise is being conducted simultaneously across the 11 Local Government Areas of the state according APC guidelines.

“ The exercise was by guidelines of the party I do not want to hear anything contrary because we have agreed to adopt consensus method,” he said.

The state Governor. Alh Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who witnessing the Congress at Idi Primary school Gombe Local Government area, commended the official and the party members for the peaceful congresses

He said, “The exercise was peaceful because it was conducted in an orderly manner.”

He assured thatthe new executives would work for the party’s victory in the next general election.

“At the party level, we are ready for anyone, we do not fear anybody because we are sure of victory.

“ Let the whole world know that we are in charge, I want to assure our supporters that very soon APC will have 100 per cent representation from the grassroots to the top,” he said.