APC LG congress peaceful in Niger

National Congress Committee chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Domingo Obende, weekend said the local government congress in Niger state was peaceful.

Speaking with journalists Saturday, Senator Obende stated that only five out of the 25 local governments in the state opted for elections while the others adopted consensus.

He said, “Five out of 25 local government areas rejected consensus candidates as adopted by the APC for election to vote for who to pilot the party’s affairs in their councils.”

He said elections in affected local governments were therefore rescheduled for Sunday in line with the party’s principles of internal democracy not to impose candidates.

He said: “The exercise was relatively peaceful but with few challenges especially for the position of chairmanship in contention in some local governments of Wushishi, Rijau, Shiroro, Bida and Lapai.”

Blueprint learnt that the affected local governments conducted elections peacefully on Sunday.