APC LG congress produces 3 factions in Enugu, parallel leadership emerge in Lagos, Ogun, Kwara

The local government congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state on Saturday produced three different leadership structures in all 17 council area of the state.

It then means that three factions of the party now exist in the state.

The creation of a third faction came as a surprise after it appeared like various interests in the party had closed ranks few weeks ago before the ward congress that produced two factions.

On Saturday, during the conduct of their local government congress, the party split further into three factions.

Blueprint reports that while one faction is loyal to the State Caretaker Committee chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, another group is with Senator Ken Nnamani, while the third faction is loyal to foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Also, different factions held parallel local government elections in Kwara, Lagos and Ogun states.