APC ‘ll loose Nasarawa if Almakura emergies National Chairman – Group

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Unity Forum has warned party members against supporting the candidature of Senator Tanko Almakura for the position of the National Chairman of the party in the forth coming national convention.

The group in a press release signed by its National coordinator Engr. Phillip Ekpeyong, stated that the party stands the chance of loosing the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the case of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

The group adviced the APC to reflect and learn political lessons from the crisis that engulfed a state occasioned by the conflict of interest between the National Chairman and the state governor

“Our call is patriotic and propelled by the love for the party as we face the 2023 elections. Since 1999, history has shown that the national chairmen are always engulfed in a clash of interest with the governor leading to crisis in the party. APC must avoid this by asking Senator Tanko Almakura to jettison his ambition of contesting for the National Chairman in the interest of the party,” the statement said.

The group noted that keen observers of the political situation in Nassarawa state have stated that a frosty relationship already exists between Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Almakura.

According to the group, “The ground is already prepared for a political battle. It will be watered by Almakura’s National Chairmanship. The APC must do everything to avoid loosing the state to the PDP which is desperate for power in 2023.

“Secondly, Almakura is being investigated by the EFCC. Not too long ago, he was rumored to have been arrested alongside his wife and detained by the anti-graft agency.”

Engr. Ekpeyong further admonished the party leaders to pacify all interests and arrive at a consensus national chairman ready for affirmation at the national convention.

