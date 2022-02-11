APC ‘ll present a united front in 2023 – Gov Zulum



Contending interests in forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections will not stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from establishing a consensus that would consolidate party unity and national progress, Borno state governor, Professor Umaru Zulum has said.

Speaking while welcoming members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) to his office Friday, Governor Zulum said Borno state will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly and leaders at ward and state levels to ensure actualisation of decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s de facto leader.

In a statement released to Blueprint in Abuja, governor Zulum said: “I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together in concert.

“Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party.

“Borno state under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of APC ; we shall work with the party hierarchy, our leaders at the National Assembly and our party leaders at ward and state levels , to arrive at best solutions for taking the country forward,” Zulum stated.

Pointing out his humble background, Zulum emphasised his humble beginnings as a village boy, adding that his major priority is seeing how the people of Borno state will do well within a flourishing economic climate that is achievable in Nigeria.

Earlier, Chairman of the PCG, Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi had spoken of the need for Governor Zulum, other state governors and party leaders at ward, state and federal levels to forge a consensus towards making Professor Yemi Osinbajo Nigeria’s next President I’m 2023.

“The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal and even, in a crowded race with great individuals, he stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others,” said the PCG chieftain.

He further stressed the need for all party leaders to reach a solid consensus on ensuring that osinbajo become Nigeria’s next President in 2023, adding that good self-discipline, moral qualities and competency demonstrated during Oredident Buhari’s absence make Osinbajo the best candidate for AOC’s presidential ticket.

Personalities on the PCG entourage to Borno include its Deputy chairman (North) Mr. Musa Liman Kwande its Deputy Chairman (South), Dr. Ebenezer Faji and former Managing Director of African Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana who was a former commissioner in Borno State.



Others include the PCG Women’s Leader, Hajia Rabi Dauda, Barrister Emmanuel Pippa (Publicity Secretary) and Mr. Jeff O. Ozomegwa, the Deputy Secretary-General.