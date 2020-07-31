APC ‘ll rule beyond 2023, take over Edo, Anambra – Woman leader





The natioal woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Stella Okotete, has said that the party has been repositioned to govern Nigeria beyond 2023, even as it has plans to take over Edo, Anambra and retain Osun states.

Okotete who is the only woman among the 13-man caretaker committee set up to exposition the party by the National Executive Committee (NEC), revealed that new members and old ones are returning to the party enmass.

The woman leader, on Friday, led a delegation to the Internally Displaced Persons camp at Karonmagiji to donate food items to the less privileged.

The items donated include bags of rice, bags of beans, catoons of Indomie, kegs of Groundnuts oil, Gari among others.

Speaking with newsmen after the brief event, Okotete assured that more non APC states will soon join the fold

When asked on how the Buni led caretaker taker committee has transitioned the APC in the last one month, the Women chieftain, representing the women in the 13-man caretaker committee, said: “Our repositioning efforts of APC are clear for everyone to see. We are having new members and old members come back, we have repositioned the party for high grounds and continue governing the country beyond 2023. I can tell you that non APC states will be APC states by 2023. I can assure you that we are taking Edo state back from the PDP and we are going to maintain APC in Ondo state, we are taking Anambra, Osun and Ekiti states next year. Definitely we are going to maintain the status quo. Definitely it is going to be APC, APC, APC.”

Speaking on her plans for the APC women nationwide, Okotete said: “You have just seen the donation of food items to the IDPs and the physically challenged persons in FCT. There are other on the list, we definitely going to support the women with skills acquisition, loans for their businesses which the party has been doing through the executive but we are going to domesticate it to the party faithfuls in the wards and the Local governments.

“I promised the women leaders that we are going to domesticate this gesture and ensure that every state I visit, we will spend quality time with the IDPs there, the physically challenged and the widows to share our stories of love and our message of love, peace and unity with them.”

While assuring the IDPs that APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari will ensure their quick return to their various villages and town, the Women leader said:”The President has done so well in the area of security and I can assure them that in no distance time, very soon they will be back home.”

Also speaking with the newsmen, the Chairman of the physically challenged persons in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abubakar Shehu Abduljelil, urged President Buhari to continue to support the physically challenged persons in other to maximize their potentials for national development.

He commended the APC for recognizing the physically challenged persons even in the party’s constitution from the ward level to the national level and called on other political parties to emulate the ruling party.

