APC loses 15 stalwarts to PDP in Gombe

Former Gombe state Deputy Governor Mr John Lazarus Yoriyo and 14 other All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts in the state have defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP) alongside their supporters.

Yoriyo while speaking to the PDP supporters Saturday in Gombe, said he was not impressed with the happenings in the APC.

“It is obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed in Nigeria, especially in the area of security,” he said.

He said the PDP remains the best political party ever when compared to what is obtainable in the All-Progressives Congress (APC)

“I was in the APC and I have seen everything that is happening, nothing encouraging. PDP is the best place to be.

“There was nothing like democracy under APC in Gombe. Nobody knows what is happening, we were ignorant, we are just being ruled.

Also speaking the state chairman of PDP, Maj.-Gen. Abnor Kwaskebe (Rtd), described the defection of the 15 party stalwarts to PDP as a ‘return home.’ His word, “We are glad to receive those that left the party, thinking that the PDP had collapsed. They are now coming back home.”

The new defectors had left PDP to APC before the 2015 elections.

Related

No tags for this post.