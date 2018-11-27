APC loses over 60 support groups to PDP

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, over 60 support groups which worked for the electoral victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 election have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the ground that they were grossly used and dumped by the party.

Speaking at the official defection yesterday in Abuja, the former National Youth Vanguard Co-coordinator of APC, Hon Jubril Gazama revealed that the mass defection of the support Groups was a collective decision of members having realized that APC deceived and used them against what its leadership promised Nigerians.

Gazama said ” our pulling out of our supports for the APC was a collective decision, we all decided to quit so that we can have a future called Nigeria, then, they used us and they dumped us, we were all over the places, manning the polling booths to ensure victory for the Party which we did

He added that “Now 2019 is approaching again, we don’t want the repeat of that mistake, rather we have decided to quit and come to the PDP, we have accepted the Party’s apologies and we are going to the field for the mass mobilisation of votes for the total victory of its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other Candidates in the elections

On her part, the National Woman leader of the Support Groups, Ambassador Blessing Sunday lamented that the Groups worked and ensured total victory for APC under the illusion that the Government would make lives more better for Nigerian but only to come to power and chained down the Nation.

She also revealed that, “the Support Groups went round the entire country to solicit votes for the Party only to be dumped without even an hand shake either by the President Muhammadu Buhari or the leadership of the Party and vowed that such would never repeat itself again.

In his remarks, PDP National Youth Leader, Hon Sunday Ude-Okoye described the mass defection of the Support Groups to the PDP as a good omen to what should be expected in the 2019 elections, ” on that day the National Chairman of the APC., Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, President Buhari and other APC apologies will look backward and dawn on them they are left with nobody again”.

Receiving the Representatives of the Support Groups on behalf of the National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, its National Secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri commended their initiative of pulling out of the ruling Party at the time the majority of Nigerians were yearning for a positive change and clamouring for the PDP as the alternative to the APC.

He explained that “the PDP as a Political Party is now a born again outfit which had dumped all forms of impunity and imposition of Candidates for good and ready to take over the act good governance which was noted for while the APC would be returned as opposition.

The National Secretary also assured the defectors of equal opportunities with all the old members of the Party and enjoined them to redouble their mobilisation derive in rallying Nigerians to ensure victory for the party come 2019

