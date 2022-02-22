APC makes U-turn, holds national convention March 26, confirms Blueprint report on zonal congresses

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has made a u-turn on the much talked about national convention earlier scheduled for February 26.

In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday, the party said zonal congresses now hold Saturday while March 26 was fixed as new date for the national convention.

The leaked letter seen by Blueprint was signed by both the CEPC Chairman Mai Mala Buni and National Secretary John James Akpanudoedehe.

Blueprint had reported exclusively Monday that the party was planning to shift the national convention for the said zonal congresses.

Letter to INEC

In the notification letter to INEC, with notification code APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/21, the leadership of the ruling party urged the electoral body to “kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.”

Titled: “Notice for the conduct of zonal congresses”, the letter reads: “The notice supercedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our party constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our party Constitution, we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great party, the All Progressives Congress has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

March 26 new date

Speaking further on the new date for the party’s national convention after a closed-door meeting of the CECPC, the national secretary said the preparation for the national convention would commence February 24, 2022, while the zonal congresses hold before the national convention.

Akpanudoedehe said: “After deliberations and agreement with the National Caretaker Committee, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the national convention commence from the 24th of February and terminate on the 26th of March.

“The convention activities will commence on 24 and terminate at Eagle Square on 26th of March. In between the convention we have agreed to have Zonal Congresses.”

Nabena warns

Meanwhile, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC Yekini Nabena has sounded a note of caution to some members he described as “fifth columnists and their sponsors “attacking the national leadership of the ruling party.

While condemning what he described as act of insubordination against the party leadership, Nabena said those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on the national television and other media platforms against APC national leadership, should know that national convention would come and go but the damage they would have cost the party’s image remains.

In a statement Monday in Abuja, Nabena said the APC leadership had already identified some governors and ministers allegedly behind unwarranted media attacks against the Buni-led CECPC.

The Bayelsa-born politician said his intervention became necessary because the APC belongs to all, including him and those causing the damage.

According to Nabena, there was no specific time the party must hold the said National Convention.

He added that Buni committee cannot be stampeded to take an action “that will only sweet the interest of some persons but inimical to the interest of large members of the party or eventually work against the chances of the party in near future.”

Nabena said: “I appeal to our leaders at all levels to trust the CECPC leadership and eschew every form of action that will portray APC in bad light.

“Those sponsoring fifth columnists against the APC Chairman and the party leadership are like political vultures who feed on dead meat but presently there is no dead meat for them to eat.

“The party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution.”

Moiedafe

Also reacting to the development, a chairmanship aspirant of the party, Chief Sunny Moniedafe said he is left with no option but to accept the party’s decision.

He said: “So long as the party leadership carries all the critical stakeholders along, I don’t have any objections.”

Rebirth group

But, the APC Rebirth group faulted the decision to conduct zonal congresses, describing it as alien to the party’s constitution.

The group, led by Comrade Aliyu Audu, said the decision “is a clear case of abuse of power and blatant reign of impunity.”