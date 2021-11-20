APC: Marafa’s faction conducts parallel local government congress in Zamfara

The All Progressive Congress (APC) under Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s faction on Saturday said it conducted parallel congress for the new executive of the party in all 14 local governments in Zamfara state.

This was made known by the state faction chairman of the APC known as APC mai jama’a, Alhaji Surajo Maikatako, stated this in an interview with Newsmen in Gusau shortly after the parallel congress.

According to him, the parallel congress was conducted peacefully.

He commended security agencies for the support given to them for the peaceful and hitch-free exercise.

Maikatako further alleged that the National leadership of the APC under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni had taken side for working with the state government.

He said immediately after the state APC congress, the faction will drag the national leadership of the party to court to challenge their action.

“When the congress has been concluded, we are going to challenge the APC national leadership for taking sides and ensure Senator Marafa’s faction elected executive are legitimate leaders of the party in Zamfara state,” Mai Katako said.

However, the APC under the former governor Abdulaziz Yari’s faction said it boycotted the local government council’s party congress pending the judgement of their case before the federal high court in Gusau.

The publicity secretary of Yari’s APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, made the disclosure in an interview with Blueprint in Saturday.

His words: “Our stand is that we will not be party to an illegality and the exercise they call Congress to us is a charade because we have a subsisting case before the Federal High Court of Justice, Gusau,” he added.

According to him, the federal high court had restrained both factions from taking any further action as pertaining to party issues until the determination of the case.

