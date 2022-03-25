APC ‘micro-zoning’ plans deliberately to exclude women – WIPF cries out

Women in Politics Forum (WiPF) has raised the alarm over plans by stakeholders within the All Progressives Party (APC) to limit the race for National Youth Leader to a pool of young men through an instrument called “micro-zoning”.

A statement signed in Abuja by the National President of WiPF, Ebere Ifendu, said the act shows the lack of commitment to the inclusion of women by the party, while also condemning the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) exclusion of women from a recently constituted zoning committee.

“Weeks ago, we received with excitement news of a promising young woman, Ms. Rinsola Abiola, vying for the position of the National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Ms. Abiola, apart from being highly qualified to occupy this role, would also have been the first female national youth leader of a political party in our history as a country.

“Ms. Abiola’s widely publicized aspiration has thrilled and inspired many even beyond the shores of Nigeria, as women’s mainstreaming in politics and leadership is a key goal across the world.

“We have, however, been reliably informed that there are efforts underway by stakeholders within the party to limit the race for National Youth Leader to a pool of young men through an instrument called “micro-zoning”, the statement revealed.

“We wish to register our displeasure with the continued exclusion of Nigerian women from critical decision-making structures and positions by Nigeria’s major political parties, namely APC and PDP.

“While the PDP recently constituted a zoning committee without the inclusion of any female member of the party, there are strong indications that the APC is going about zoning its leadership positions in such a way that capable women are being eliminated, and women will mostly be limited to the traditional women leader roles,” the statement added.

The statement acknowledge that the APC has the liberty to conduct their affairs. However, it emphasized that this action represents a lack of faith and absence of commitment to the cause of promoting and empowering women.

The statement noted further that the negative streak of rejecting legislation proposed to enhance women’s rights and the unfair termination of the bid of a brilliant and capable young woman through a systemic barrier, all within a matter of weeks, is not an achievement the APC should have on its record, particularly in a month meant to foreground the importance of equitable representation of women in leadership and decision-making.

It therefore urged the leadership of the party and other stakeholders involved in the deliberations to immediately rethink its stance on the ‘micro-zoning’ of the National Youth Leader position and others that women have signified interest in.

“Instead of traveling down a path that could dent its record on the promotion of women and gender equity, the APC should instead make history by supporting Ms. Abiola’s aspiration.

“We also call on the PDP to do the needful by revisiting the composition of its zoning committee and ensuring that women are adequately represented. That is how to demonstrate support for women, not just with superfluous words and image posturing on International Women’s Day.