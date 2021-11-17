APC mobilises Police, DSS against anti-CECPC protesters

Dozens of armed policemen in four patrol vans were Wednesday drafted to man the entry and exit points on Blantyre street where the All Progressives Congress National secretariat, now known as Buhari house is located in Abuja.

Our correspondent learnt that the national leadership of the ruling party was acting on a tip-off of a planned protest by some aggrieved party members.

Apart from Policemen, personnel of the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) were also seen strategically around the party house.

It was gathered that as early as 11:30 am security was tightened as all roads leading to the party secretariat were sealed up and armed Policemen were seen conducting searches on humans and vehicles moving towards the party Secretariat.

Patrol vehicles were strategically positioned at both Valencia Hotel and Barcelona Hotel ends of Balantrye street, while another van was postponed directly behind the secretariat along Ibrahim Babangida Way to forestall any attempt for the protesters to gain easy access into the secretariat.

At about 1.30 pm personnel of the DSS Special Force, on a patrol van and power bikes were seen patrolling along Blantyre street to provide additional security backups.



Blueprint learnt that all these measures were put in place to frustrate an alleged plan by some aggrieved leaders of the party to cause chaos through protest at the Buhari House.

A security source at the APC secretariat said: “We had security report that some people have plans to come and protest here. The national leadership had to order the deployment of police and other security agencies to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“This is the second time we are seeing this kind of deployment at the secretariat. It showed that some party members are aggrieved and there is a limit to what they can do to continue to stop the protesters. The committee should also know that they have overstayed their welcome and should be ready to conduct the National Convention. They cannot be there forever. From six months to one year and still counting.”

But when contacted for official comments, national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) John James Akpanudoedehe, told newsmen that the heavy presence of the security men was a mere routine check to protect lives and property.

“Oh, nothing is happening. They have been there several times whenever we need to safeguard the Secretariat You are not in a position to read security reports.

“There are so many things that have to do with security that you are not aware of. It’s a routine thing. We have to protect the people who work here, we read security reports and I’m sure you are fully aware we have every security agency in our Secretariat. We are only acting on security reports, there is no cause for alarm,” Akpanudoedehe stated.

