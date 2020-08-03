APC mortgaging Nigeria’s sovereignty – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the revelation of clauses in the agreements entered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration with the Chinese lenders in the $500 million loan, has vindicated its stand that the APC has been secretly mortgaging the sovereignty of our nation to benefit its selfish leaders.

The PDP in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its investigation has revealed that the mortgaging of Nigeria’s sovereignty to foreign lenders, including the exposed $500 million loan from China, has been with the active connivance of the APC as a party.

The party recalled that it had on May 28, 2020 alerted that the Buhari administration and the APC had placed our nation on the international auction market with accumulation of foreign loans under nebulous terms.

The PDP also declared that “the APC agenda offends our corporate existence as a nation and grossly violates the fundamentals of our constitution as a self-governing state, which grants no space for any form of takeover of any of our national interests by foreigners, under any condition whatsoever.

“Moreover, such mortgaging of our sovereignty in a loan agreement is in further violation of the oath of office of the President to protect the interest of the sovereignty of our nation.

“This gambling with our sovereignty amounts to an unpardonable treachery against our nation and the future of our generations yet unborn particularly given the level of incompetence, corruption, treasury looting, as well as betrayal of public trust by officials of the APC administration, which President Buhari had also confirmed.

“The PDP is further irked by the arrogance being displayed by some officials of the Buhari administration who, rather than being remorseful, are daring Nigerians and the National Assembly over the matter.

“The attitude of government officials including the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who instead of taking steps to reassure Nigerians, is referring to ceding of control and ownership of assets in the event of default, further raises questions regarding the reliability of the current administration.

“The PDP holds that the demand for such toxic terms by the Chinese lenders underscores the loss of confidence by the international community in the Buhari administration, whose corruption has made it so untrustworthy that lenders now demand that we cede our sovereignty as condition.

“As a pan Nigerian party, the PDP declares that our sovereignty as a nation remains non-negotiable. Nigerians reject such sovereignty-pawning clauses and are not ready to mortgage any parts of our country under any guise whatsoever.

“In that regard, the PDP charges the APC administration to retrace its step and halt every action regarding the administration of the loan until all toxic clauses are deleted from the agreement.

“The PDP also calls on the National Assembly to review all foreign loan agreements entered into by the APC administration and take further urgent steps to retrieve our nation from the international auction”.