APC moves to reclaim chairmanship seats in FCT

All Progressives Congress (APC) has initiated fence-mending strategies to enable it to reclaim chairmanship positions of area councils lost to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The immediate past chairman of Kuje area council, Alhaji Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, confirmed that there had been moves for the reconciliation within the APC, adding that the party chairmanship position was zoned to Gwarin Yamma ethnic group to pacify the tribe.

“Leaders of the tribe met today and out of the five contestants for the position, we chose one person. We have also arrived at the decision that there is no point dragging over the congress results since we are from one family. We have therefore resolved to make peace and let the past become a forgotten matter.

“So, we have chosen our brother to become the new party chairman to replace the former chairman Godwin Poyi who left the party. The way forward is to win the election. Every political party wants to win elections and we are looking up to the new chairman to lead us to victory by redoubling his efforts in this regard.”

The new party chairman, Alhaji Adamu Danladi Ibrahim Gudunkaria, said in a brief interview that he would carry everybody along and called for support from members of the party.

“I will be at the front in the campaign train and my mission is to win back Kuje Area Council for the APC. Every member should come on board and accompany us in the quest for election victory.

“This is not a time to nurse old wounds or to remember what offences were committed against us in the past. We should move forward as one group, as one party to victory. We want to sweep all the ten wards in Kuje area council. God is on our side and we will have victory,” he said.