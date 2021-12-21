APC mum on convention date, sets up budget committee, others

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday commenced process leading to the national convention of the party by setting up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures.

Although the party proposed February 2022 for the exercise, it was however still silent on the specific date of the national convention.

These were the highlights of a meeting of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the closed-door meeting, APC National Secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the meeting deliberated on the national convention and decided to set up committees on budget and other relevant structures.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 18th regular meeting on Monday 20th December, 2021 at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) reviewed its activities over the past one year. The CECPC also deliberated on various national and party matters and resolved as follows:

“Deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the national convention.”

Mustapha backs decision

In a related development, the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation has welcomed the resolution by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee to set up sub-committees and other relevant structures ahead of the forthcoming national convention.

Mustapha is a top contender for the party’s national chairmanship office.

In a statement Monday by its head of media and strategic unit, Dapo Okubanjo in Abuja, the team said the decision showed the committee was committed to the task handed them by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party June 25, 2020.

The organisation said: “We see the move as a sign that the CECPC is prepared to ignore calls to defer the convention and work in line with the position of majority of party stakeholders who are already bracing up for February 2022.

“We are looking forward to the committee naming the members of the budget sub-committee and of other structures in order for them to begin work in earnest and set a definite date for the convention.

It also advised the Buni-led committee to go a step further to prove their critics wrong.

“Having taken this step, we want to appeal to the CECPC to release the guidelines for the convention as well as set up other sub-committees as soon as possible.

“This will go a long way in laying to rest all sorts of suggestions about the intentions of the interim party executives,” the campaign organisation added.

The organisation further urged the CECPC “to reject any proposal or suggestion that is at variance with the clear position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the forthcoming convention.”

South West APC youth canvass

Meanwhile, the APC South-west youth leaders have urged the party “to seriously consider giving itself maximum strength for victory in 2023 by democratically ensuring its next national chairman is one of the array of competent youthful members already aspiring for the position.”

Specifically mentioning aspirants like Saliu Mustapha, Mohammed Etsu, Muhammad Mustapha, among others, the group stated that the party should use the forthcoming convention “to give life to the leadership aspirations of Nigerian youth which President Muhammadu Buhari blessed in 2018 with his assent to the Not-Too-Young-to-Run Bill.”

At a press conference addressed by its leader, Afeeze Bolaji Repete, Ag. Deputy National Youth Leader of the party and flanked by six others, the group said the party owed President Buhari the moral duty of sustaining his laudable legacy in this regard.

While commending the Buni-led committee for being steadfast and dogged in its approach to party governance, the group asked the party leadership “not to listen, let alone accede, to the cacophony of sponsored suggestions in some quarters that the February 2022 date be still pushed forward to a later date.”

According to them, “the people making this dangerous suggestion are familiar retrogressive voices who do not mean well for our party.”

Describing the next national convention as a make or mar for the APC, the group said the party “will continue to remain united, indissoluble, big and strong is firmly predicated on the kind and quality of decision our leaders take at the convention in February.”

They urged the party leaders “to be careful not to play cheaply into the hands of some doomsday prophets who have wildly predicted the end of our party in a short-while.”

The youth group further resolved: “The party should not compromise on the kind and calibre of persons who should aspire for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming convention.

“Only sound and competent members of the party, with requisite experience, should be allowed to take over the leadership of the APC at the national level.

“Young and vibrant party members should be allowed to take up strategic leadership positions in the forthcoming convention.”

“The party should use this convention to give life to the leadership aspirations of Nigerian youths which President Muhammadu Buhari blessed in 2018 with his assent to the Not-Too-Young-to-run Bill. We owe President Buhari the moral duty of sustaining his laudable legacy in this regard.

“The party should look into the pool of youthful aspirants from among those contesting for key positions, such as National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman, National Secretary, National Organizing Secretary, Zonal Vice Chairmen, National Youth Leader, National Woman Leader, etc., and assist competent ones amongst them to victory; for them to lead the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“That the party should remember that youth are presently performing wonders in the private sector and other spheres of life, despite daunting challenges, and so consider competent youthful members that are not above 50 years for membership of the new National Working Committee.

“The party should seriously consider giving itself maximal strength for victory in 2023 by democratically ensuring that its new national chairman from the 2022 convention should be one of the array of competent youthful members already aspiring; such as: Saliu Mustapha, Mohammed Etsu, Muhammad Mustapha, etc,” the group said.