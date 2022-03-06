APC National Chair: Adamu will reward women, party loyalists – Campaign Coordinator 

Frontline aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship position in the March 26 National Convention, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said he would reward loyalists of the party if elected chairman.

Speaking Sunday in Abuja during a world press conference, National Coordinator of Senator Abdullahi Adamu Campaign Organisation, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, said some of those who worked assiduously in the past to see that the APC won elections at various levels were yet to be recognised or rewarded.

He however, said Senator Adamu, if elected as National Chairman, will put a reward system in place and all those who worked and laboured for the party would always be rewarded accordingly.

Onuchukwu, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said women are also going to be encouraged to take up their due share of 35 per cent affirmative action in all party patronages during Senator Adamu’s tenure.

He said: “As you are aware, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) will be holding its elective National Convention on Saturday, March 26, 2022 and to this end, many of the aspirants for the various positions to be contested for at the convention have already heightened the tempo of their campaigns.

“The dull moments that pervaded our party before now, has given way to beehive of activities in the par. Going through the background of all those that signified their intention to lead the party, you will agree with me that, of all the candidates, Distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nassarawa West senatorial district, is found to be the most appropriate person to lead the party now.

“Following this wonderful background of Senator Adamu, we, the campaignorganization, are proud to inform you that we have been moving round the country to press his candidature to the party leaders and stakeholders, who will in turn influence the delegates to choose the right choice for our great party.

“Our message is clear. Senator Abdullahi Adamu is the most qualified person to take over the affairs of the party at the forthcoming national convention, because of his vast experience in party politics. The former Governor is a man of honour, intellect, reliable, trustworthy and has what it takes to deliver the party in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

“His previous role and stewardship activities in the party further convinced us that the party will be great under his watch. The same way he carried out his assignment as the Chairman of the party’s 9-man National ReconciliationCommittee with uncommon wisdom, is the same way he will administer the party to greatness.

“Already, we have commenced work, that is, the task to sensitise and enlighten our party men and women about the fitness of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of our great party in view of his sterling qualities. The structure has been formed with the 36 States, FCT and six zonal coordinators respectively.”

He added: “Today, in our party we have issues and we cannot pretend that we don’t have challenges, but they are surmountable. Some of those who worked assiduously in the past to see that our party won elections at various levels are yet to be recognised or rewarded. But for Senator Abdullahi Adamu who is a man of his words and we believe him, there is hope for the party.

“He will look at all those issues that pose challenge to the progress of the party. He will, if elected as national Chairman of our party put a reward system in place, that is, all those who worked and laboured for the party would always be rewarded accordingly.

“Women, this is your time to shine. Women are also going to be encouraged to take up their due share of 35 per cent affirmative action in all party patronages during Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s tenure. He is a trusted and a loyal party man to the core. He has consistently defended the interest of our great party during the 8th National Assembly.

“If the feelers that our Dear President Muhammadu Buhari have shown interest on Senator Abdullahi Adamu to be APC National Chairman is anything to go by, we make bold to say that we are in full support of our dear President, who is the leader of our great party in this decision.

“We stand by the president and hail him for his sound wisdom to reward excellence, loyal and committed party man, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for this great assignment. And we call on all patriotic party members to join us in this crusade.”