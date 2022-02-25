APC national chair: Buhari hasn’t endorsed any aspirant – group

A group, the All Progressives Congress North-Central Progressive Ambassadors, has said contrary to media reports President Muhammadu Buhari has not endorsed any aspirant for the position of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Consequently, they called for a democratic process that would culminate in the emergence of the National Chairman of the party at its forthcoming National Convention scheduled for March 26, 2022.

The group made this known in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Mr Anthony Kente, in Abuja on Friday.

The statement partly reads, “Those unfolding political developments are coming on the heels of desperate attempts being pushed forward by some northwest governors who for reasons of seeking to consolidate their individual and collective interest aggregation as likely or possible presidential running mates to whoever eventually emerges as the APC presidential flag bearer in the February 18, 2023, poll.

“These people do not mean well for the growth of and stability of the party but are only out to destroy whatever goodwill that the APC generated over the last seven and half years of being in power at the centre.

“The APC North-central progressive ambassadors used the instance of the media briefing to advise some APC governors from the North-west and North-central states not to allow their respective vice-presidential ambitions to drive the APC into deeper crisis.”