APC national chair: Ex-Borno gov, Modu Sheriff, begins campaign, lobbies APC govs

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) planned national convention expected to hold before the end of the year, former Borno state governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff has embarked on state wide campaign, even as efforts are intensified to secure the support of the party’s serving governors.

Aside Modu Sheriff, other national chairmanship aspirants include; former Gombe state governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, former Zamafara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, former Benue state governor, George Akume and Mal. Isa Yuguda, former Bauch state governor.

Others are former deputy national chairman of the defunct CPC, Salihu Mustapha, Hon. Sunny Monidafe and Senator Sani Musa.

SAS as he is fondly called, had declared earlier that he would contest the position of APC national chairman “unless the zoning formula adopted by the party disqualifies him.”

Blueprint gathered the former governor had embarked on visitations to APC governors to ask for their support.

Our correspondent learnt that Sheriff, Tuesday evening led a delegation to go ernie Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, to ask for his support.

It was gathered that Alimodu Sheriff told the governor of his interest to contest the national chairman’s position if it is zoned to the North-east.

Prominent in the Sheriff delegation was a Delta politician and party chieftain, Dr. Cairo Ojugbo, among other party leaders.

The visit to the Jigawa governor it was gather was in continuation of his campaign with APC bigwigs in his bid to emerge as its next national chairman of APC at the forthcoming convention.

Though a founding member of the APC, Sheriff left the party in 2014 for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he emerged as its national chairman in 2016.

Elected twice as governor of Borno state, the APC stalwart was also a senator on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).