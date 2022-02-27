APC national chair: Lest other aspirants fall into Adamu’s trap





The best form of defence is attack. Indeed, this altruism is coming to play in the unfolding drama regarding the contest to occupy the seat of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

There were media reports suggesting that former Nasarawa state governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has been endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari to become the next national chairman of the party. It’s not the wish of this write-up to seek to confirm the veracity or otherwise of such claim. Suffice to say however, that the paper that carried the report elevated speculation to another nadir. The entire report as carried in Daily Trust and Leadership newspapers, were based on speculations and as such must be taken with a pinch of salt.

To this writer, however, the episode is but a scene out of a poorly crafted political plot to try to project Adamu in the minds of Nigerians by laying claim to an endorsement by the president. Of course, it is generally known that President Buhari will never bring himself so low as to engage in such manuover that depicts uncertainty and confusion. The originators of such narrative also know that President Buhari will never utter a word to approve or disapprove their claim. So they choose to play with the minds of Nigerians.

The strategy was necessitated out of sheer desperation. Some governors in the North-west are desperate to foister Adamu on the APC. Their mistake was that they underestimated the support Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura enjoys from across the country. First, Al-Makura was adopted and endorsed by the Nasarawa state chapter of the party. This alone will put the lie to their claim suggesting that President Buhari has endorsed Adamu.

President Buhari is a law abiding person. He is not known for any underhand tactics. President Buhari knew or must have heard that the APC in Nasarawa state, led by no other than Governor Abdullahi Sule, has already endorsed Al-Makura as the party’s candidate for the chairmanship race. Will this then mean that President Buhari will deliberately undermine the party in his political laboratory?

The claim just doesn’t hold water. Where was Adamu when Al-Makura provided the platform for President Buhari to even participate in the merger that led to the creation of the APC?

All the claims by the newspapers indicating the reasons the president endorsed Adamu appeared more like futile attempts to turn the facts upside down. That President Buhari preferred Adamu who is known to have “experience in political party administration”. What really is political party administration? Adamu was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011, when Al-Makura, from a lesser known political party, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), sent Adamu’s party packing.

A scene that readily comes to mind was a remark made by Adamu shortly after the late Aliyu Akwe Doma lost his election. During a stakeholders parley in Akwanga, Adamu told those at the meeting that, “I wouldn’t have allowed this to happen if I am the one sitting on that seat (governor). I will do everything to make sure that I win, then (pointing his hand towards heaven) if we go there, we can settle it there!” Is this what Daily Trust means by someone who has experience in party administration? Breaking the law and inciting lawlessness?

Therein lies the difference between the two aspirants. Adamu, just like his sudden appearance on the scene to contest the position of the national chairman, represents everything bad about Nigerian politics. While Al-Makura stands as a shining example of a true progressive, Adamu represents the true face of ‘rofo-rofo’ politics where the end justifies the means.

Even the claim that Adamu stood for President Buhari during the seventh senate was a smokescreen. It can be recalled that it was at that same period that Adamu was battling with his corruption case at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). How could Nigerians easily forget that Adamu was a chieftain of the Like-Minds senators that battled President Buhari to install Senator Bukola Saraki as senate president.

It was more like political survival for him to have appeared to be supporting the president, especially at a time when the EFCC was hot in his pursuit. He was only a fair weather friend, seeking means to protect his political career. If at all he was that close to President Buhari, why didn’t he emerge as senate president after Saraki was removed?

Now that President Buhari is coming to the end of his reign, there are desperate plots by those who think Nigeria belongs to them, to try to manipulate things to suit their motives. Those governors in the North-west trying to sell Adamu’s candidature, will attempt to tear the APC apart so long as they achieve their goals. The party has already released its zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

From their agitations, it will appear that these governors from the North-west are unmindful of their conducts. If not, there are other geopolitical zones within the North. President Buhari is spending eight years at the helm of affairs and he is from the North-west. If the North is to produce the next vice president, it shouldn’t be from the North-west again. Since the national chairman is zoned to the North-central, the remaining geopolitical zone, the North-east, should produce the vice president.

Now these governors who are desperate for power, are trying to market Adamu, who has capacity to disregard any known convention and to force the decision of a select few, down the throat of the majority of APC members and, indeed, Nigerians.

Dropping the name of the president was a daring move but it does not hold water, especially as far as the reputation of President Buhari is concerned. President Buhari will be the last person to want to involve in a ‘do-or-die’ politics. The president is known for upholding positive ethos that has continued to endear him to the hearts of not only Nigerians but across the entire world. It’s unlike President Buhari to approve a situation whereby the entire party structure in Nasarawa State, endorsed and adopted Senator Al-makura, only for the President to shun this collective decision and to impose Senator Adamu on the party.

Another ruse being propagated alongside the endorsement tale, was that President Buhari was wary of the relationship existing between Al-Makura and his successor, Governor Sule. This is again, an attempt to turn facts upside down. When Al-Makura and his successor have become role models on succession, is it now that it will become a problem? The two politicians are being celebrated all over the country for the peaceful succession.

The result for this abiding relationship is there for all to see, most especially for President Buhari who spent two days in Nasarawa State commissioning projects. The Lafia Cargo Airport, the Akurba power substation, the Vocational and Technical Institute and Kilema/Shinge road, were all started during the Al-Makura administration. If there was no seamless transition and succession, would these projects have seen the light of day?

Thus, the entire shindig was to cause confusion among the aspirants and to elevate Adamu to a level that the remaining aspirants will remain on the defensive. That is what the aspirants must avoid at all cost. They must ignore Adamu and his media handlers and concerntrate on their strategy to save the APC from the hands of political merchants.

One way they could succeed, is to throw their support behind Al-Makura. Al-Makura has proven his mettle in the political terrain of the country. Like Governor Sule has said, if there is any face of CPC aside from President Buhari, it’s Al-Makura. Other aspirants who truly like the APC and its original ideology should line up behind Al-Makura to save the party.

Suleiman writes from Abuja