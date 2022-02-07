APC national chair: Saliu pledges to lift internal democracy with TPI

As the campaign for the national chairmanship position of All Progressives Congress (APC) heats up, one of the contestants and foremost aspirant, Alh. Saliu Mustapha, has promised to uplift internal democracy of the party with the establishment of ‘The Progressive Institute,’ a democratic institution that would help to advance good governance, party democracy and leadership.

Mustapha, who is so far the youngest and the current Turaki of, declared Monday in Abuja, that among the immediate tasks in his manifesto is to put in place the process of establishing the Institute.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Mustapha said the idea to establish ‘The Progressive Institute (TPI) was mooted long ago during the Adams Oshiohmole-led national executive, but yet to see the light due to internal crises. The TPI, he said, is a necessity for addressing internal democracy, conflict resolution and democratic governance.

“Across the world today, especially in advanced democracies, democratic institutions such as the proposed TPI are known to advance openness and accountability in government. This is done by building political and civic system that guarantees freedom of assembly, freedom of association and speech” he said.

Furthermore, the Turaki Ilorin maintained that for APC to promote and advance sustainable democracy, institutions such as TPI is necessary as the driver to safeguarding election, promote citizen’s participation and inclusiveness.

While re-echoing his confidence and trust in APC to lead the nation in the right direction, and for the next dispensation, he urged all lovers of democracy to embrace this initiative as a way forward in addressing internal crises within parties.

He also likened the initiative to the US National Democratic Institute, NDI that has helped many country’s democracies successfully.

He, therefore, enjoined all APC members, particularly the delegates to the February 26 congress to vote him as their preferred candidate based on his mission and vision for the party and the country at large.