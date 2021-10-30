APC National chair: Veteran Journalists Forum backs Sani Musa

The Veteran Journalists Forum (VJF) has lent its weight to the bid by Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger state) for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend, group’s Secretary-General, John Femi Adi, said Senator Musa has been a “detribalised Nigerian” with “powerful connections beyond ethno-geographic barriers and religious persuasions”.

The group said given the senator’s unrivalled records of conflict resolution efforts, he has the capacity to consolidate on the APC’s unity, threatened by fifth columnists working with “anti-thetical forces” outside the party to truncate the continuity of the 2023 sustainable development plans of the APC upon Buhari’s exit”.

The media professionals described the Niger state lawmaker as an embodiment of “patriotism, masses-friendly legislator with exemplary leadership qualities, rare in today’s Nigeria”.

The group declared: “At this point in the history of this nation, what the masses need is someone with decent democratic credentials, armed with sound knowledge of modern leadership and the challenges of today’s Nigeria that require holistic approach, as we saunter towards 2023 and even beyond”.

The group explained that with the lawmaker’s “well-known records of empowering the less-privileged members of the society, mobilisation of massive support for the APC at national level and partaking in peace-building strategies, the senator has already made his mark as a proactive political leader and democrat”.