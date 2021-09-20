APC national chair: We’ve not declare support for aspirant – N/Central chieftains

Ahead of the elective convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some chieftains of the ruling party from the North-Central zone, said they have not declared support for anybody for the office of the national chairman of the party.

Some of the party stalwarts who spoke in Lafia, Sunday noted that the zone is determined to produce the next chairman of the APC and will soon converge to pick one out of the major contenders.

Speaking on behalf of the chieftains, a former member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim, revealed that “We have not declared support for anybody. I say that with all sense of responsibility. It is for the good of the party as a whole that we take our time and assess the aspirants critically on the strength of what they bring to the table. If anybody tells you that we have a consensus candidate yet, it is a lie. In fact, we are yet to meet, let alone decide on it. We don’t want to rush the process.

“In all fairness, this region has been marginalized over the years and we think fielding the next chairman of the party, the largest party in Nigeria, is the best way to start the recovery process. But in spite of that, we will look before we leap,” he said.

On his part, Ibrahim David Ajokwu from Kogi South Senatorial District, explained that “We have agreed as a zone that we would not settle for less this time. The person that will be endorsed from the zone is going to be an ambassador of the zone. So, anything short of a capable hand, with strong leadership abilities and a clean slate is never going to be an option for us for a consensus arrangement.

He continued “I tell everyone that the next chairman of the party will shape the face of the party in 2023 and we cannot afford to make mistakes,” he said even as he stressed that “When the time is ripe, the North Central will announce its candidates. Let’s not jump the gun. We are making consultations and are optimistic that the odds will work in our favour.

“All hands are on deck as the chairmanship race in the APC tightens. The next leader of the party will be determined at the upcoming national convention.

“From the calibre of contestants, majorly northerners, the race is basically between the old and new ranks of the party.”

Amongst the contestants are former Governors -Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Borno Kashim Shettima, Modu Sheriff (Borno), Tanko Al-Makura ( Nasarawa), among others. Also in the race are the duo of Saliu Mustapha from Kwara state and Sunny Moniedafe, a party chieftain in Adamawa state.