APC national chair: Yari has all it takes to lead the party- AMAC VC

Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, National Chairman of Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria ALGOVC, has said the former Zamfara state governor, Rt. Hon. Abdullazeez Yari should be supported to emerge as the next national chairman of the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

This he said would be in recognition of his wealth of experience in party administration.

Onuchukwu, who is the vice-chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) made this known in a press statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said going by the political antecedent of the former governor, he has proven himself to be a seasoned party administrator and strategist judging from the positions he has occupied since 1999.

Onuchukwu recalled how Yari first worked as Zamfara state secretary of the defunct All Nigerians People’s Party, ANPP, also became its state chairman and finally ended up as the party’s national financial secretary.

The AMAC vice chairman noted that he has all what it takes to reposition and organise APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

ALGOVC boss admitted that leadership has been one of the problems of the party since its formation in 2014, adding that Yari as a national chairman of APC would put an end to the seeming maladministration in the party.

According to him, he would perform better than the past national chairmen the party has produced.

Besides his party administrative acumen, he said his wide political network across the country which he has built all along as a former chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum would be an asset for APC and subsequently becomes an endurable and best party for many Nigerians to join.

While describing him as an honest and principled politician, Onuchukwu further added that should the former governor emerge, it would also give hope to all those clamouring for power rotation between the north and south in the party.

This, he said, was because it takes the party to have a good leader at its helms of affairs to realise an earlier gentleman agreement that the presidency should be zone to the South.

He, therefore, called on party members nationwide to support the former Governor in his bid to contest for the national chairmanship position in the coming national convention of the party.