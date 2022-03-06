APC National chair: Youth council backs Adamu

The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Council, Sunday, endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as its candidate for the national chairman of the party.

National President of the council Amb. Hussaini Muhammad Takai made the council’s position known when they paid a courtesy visit on Senator Abdullahi Adamu at his residence in Keffi, Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state.

He explained that the council based its endorsement of the national leader of the APC, and two term governor of Nasarawa state on his contributions to the party.

“The endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu is based on his loyalty to his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 general election.

“His contributions to the unity among members of the APC also informed our decision to endorse him,” Takai said.

He further affirmed that Senator Adamu has contributed immensely to the success of the ruling APC especially during the eighth Senate where he vehemently protected the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Takai therefore, called on stakeholders of the party to affirm endorsement of Senator Adamu by President Buhari.

Responding, Senator Adamu, appreciated members of APC National Youth Council for endorsing him as its candidate ahead of the March 26National convention.

President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of APC.