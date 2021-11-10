APC national chairman: Stakeholders mount pressure on Akume to contest

Ahead of the national convention, some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked Minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Senator George Akume, to declare his interest in the national chairmanship race of the ruling party.

The stakeholders said Akume has the administrative acumen to succeed Mai Mala Buni and lead the APC to a more adventurous exploits and political conquest, bountiful harvests and national prosperity.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Abuja on the platform of the Akume for All Progressives Congress National Chairman Campaign Organization (AFANCO), director general of the support group, Chief Patrick Ojim, called on Dr. George Akume to come forward and take up the leadership of APC in the forthcoming convention.

“We are not just stakeholders but also faithfuls, diehards and investors in the APC project.

“Having watched the growth and metamorphosis of the party surviving the masticulating umbrage of the tropical caterpillar, common sense dictates that the photosynthetic process of transfer of power should be pursued with caution and foresight.

“At this stage of our socio-political development both as a party and nation, extreme care and due diligence must be exercised when assigning leadership responsibilities.

“We must shun bigotry, totalitarianism, corruption, ethnicity, religious and social discrimination and embrace incorruptibility, tolerance, social cohesion and nationalism. We must emphasis and integrate the poor, needy, less privileged, widows, orphans and the vulnerable population into our national vision and mission.

“Consequently. We call on H.E Sen. Dr. George Akume to come forward and take up the leadership of APC in the forthcoming convention. Our conviction is predicated on the fact that H.E Sen. Dr. George Akume has served meritoriously as former Governor, Senator and now Minister of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He has the Acumen to succeed H.E Mai Mala Buni and lead the APC to a more Adventurous exploits and political conquest, bountiful harvests and national Prosperity. Akume is tested, trusted and a certified Administration, moving through the ranks and

“ladder as a public officer, politician, and community leader. His humanity and empathy is infectious. He is patient, focused and a bridge builder, a problem solver as well as an attentive listener. He is pragmatic, generous, calm and meek as a lamb. He is the political gladiator and muster-point of North Central Nigeria and he possesses the magic wand that will positively increase the fortunes of our great party APC.